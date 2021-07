Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., had a combative exchange with CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who attempted to lecture the lawmaker about the coronavirus vaccine. Cuomo kicked off the segment on Monday night by hyping Donalds' home state of Florida as the "epicenter" of the current surge of the Delta variant, continuing his constant negative coverage of the Sunshine State's response to the virus in an attempt to deflect from his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been intensely scrutinized in recent months over his handling of the virus.