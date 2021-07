Out of 24 MCU movies, Black Widow is only the second to be led solely by a female Marvel character, following 2019’s Captain Marvel. Why is that? The common Hollywood reasoning used to be because superhero and comic book movies are a male dominated-genre and thus catering to characters that reflect its audiences only makes sense. However, now that we have seen a few superhero movies featuring female heroes front and center in theaters, that question can finally be backed by data. So, what percentage of theatergoing audiences seeing Black Widow this month are women and what percentage are men?