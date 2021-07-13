Laurel Memorial Run/Walk Takes Place This Weekend

Naomi Osaka was upset in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics, losing to Marketa Vondrousova, of the Czech Republic, in straight sets on Tuesday. The second-ranked Japanese tennis star lost 6-1, 6-4 to the former French Open finalist. She said after the match she was starting to feel some of the pressure as being one of the faces for the Games. Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron and is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the world.