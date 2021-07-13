Laurel Memorial Run/Walk Takes Place This Weekend
A 25-year tradition of celebrating people with developmental disabilities will continue when the Laurel Memorial Run/Walk takes place July 16 and 17. The event was created by Wayne and Elaine Hotelling of Silver Creek in honor of their oldest daughter, Laurel, who had special needs. Though she faced many challenges, Laurel lived a full and productive life thanks to the support she received from her family, her community and The Resource Center.www.post-journal.com
Comments / 0