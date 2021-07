Will Peyton Manning become more formally involved in the NFL in some way after several years in retirement? It still doesn’t sound imminent based on what he said Wednesday. Manning was asked if he would consider a formal role with the Denver Broncos given the uncertainty over the team’s ownership situation. Manning essentially deflected the question, saying he was interested in the situation because he is a Broncos fan, but compared it to his interest in Tennessee and the Indianapolis Colts as well. Manning added that he hasn’t “said no to anything officially forever,” but evaluates on a year-to-year basis.