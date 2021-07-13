Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AFP Poll Forecasts China Growth Slowed Sharply To 7.7% In Second Quarter

International Business Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's economic growth slowed sharply in the second quarter as the country's army of consumers remained hesitant to splurge and exports were dented by disruptions, according to an AFP poll of analysts. The world's second largest economy has staged a rapid recovery from last year's pandemic-induced slump, but the investment...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Trade#Afp Poll Forecasts#Moody S Analytics#Commerzbank#Customs#The World Bank#Oxford Economics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
BusinessLima News

Rising infections, lower growth expectations: What will the Fed do?

Six weeks ago, the coronavirus did not merit a mention in the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting committee statement. The U.S. was reporting fewer than 15,000 new infections per day — some of the lowest numbers since the first weeks of the pandemic more than a year earlier. When the central...
Business740thefan.com

Surging Vuitton drives LVMH sales sharply up in second quarter

PARIS (Reuters) – Surging sales of Louis Vuitton handbags and Dior clothing powered stellar revenue growth at French luxury giant LVMH in the second quarter of this year, as coronavirus restrictions eased around the world. LVMH said like-for-like sales, stripping out the effect of foreign exchange fluctuations, rose by 84%...
EconomyForexTV.com

Japan Manufacturing PMI Slows To 52.2 In July – Jibun

The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.2. That’s down from 52.4, although it remains above the boom-or-but line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. Both...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound Sterling Forecasts against Euro and Dollar Slashed at Capital Economics

Market rates at publication: GBP/EUR: 1.1675 | GBP/USD: 1.3756. Forecasts for the British Pound at a leading independent economics research house and consultancy have been downgraded, in part due to a giant disconnect between when when the market thinks the Bank of England will raise interest rates and when it will actually do so.
EconomyForexTV.com

Singapore Industrial Production Rises In June

Singapore’s industrial production increased in June, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Monday. Industrial output grew 27.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 27.0 percent rise in May. Production was forecast to increase 26.8 percent. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production gained 24.8 percent yearly in June, after a...
Public Healthtexomashomepage.com

German business confidence sinks as virus clouds outlook

BERLIN (AP) — German business confidence has dipped unexpectedly this month as increasing coronavirus infections help cloud businesses’ outlook for the coming months, a closely watched survey found Monday. The Ifo institute’s business confidence index declined to 100.8 points in July from 101.7 a month earlier. It was the first...
EconomyBusiness Insider

German Ifo Business Confidence Deteriorates Unexpectedly

(RTTNews) - German business confidence weakened unexpectedly in July as supply bottlenecks and concerns over rising coronavirus infections weighed on the economy, survey results from the ifo Institute revealed on Monday. The business climate index fell to 100.8 in July from a revised 101.7 in June. The score was forecast...
EconomyForexTV.com

Czech Economic Confidence Weakens In July

The Czech economic confidence decreased in July, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday. The economic sentiment index fell to 99.7 in July from 104.0 in June. The business confidence index decreased to 99.3 in July from 103.7 in the previous month. The industrial sentiment index weakened...
BusinessForexTV.com

UK Needs Current Stimulus At Least For Several Quarters, BoE's Vlieghe Says

The current monetary stimulus should be maintained for several quarters at least, and probably longer, Gertjan Vlieghe, an external monetary policy committee member of the Bank of England, said Monday. “And when tightening does become appropriate, I suspect not much of it will be needed, given the low level of...
EconomyForexTV.com

German Ifo Business Confidence Weakens In July

German business confidence weakened unexpectedly in July, reports said citing survey results from the ifo Institute on Monday. The business sentiment index fell to 100.8 in July from a revised 101.7 in June. The score was forecast to rise to 102.1 from June’s initially estimated value of 101.8. The current...
Posted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-S.Korea's Q2 GDP growth hits decade high but risks loom

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s economy expanded at the fastest annual pace in a decade in the second quarter, thanks to a pick up in private consumption, though a resurgence of COVID-19 casts doubt over the outlook for growth for the rest of the year. Tuesday’s data from...
EconomyShareCast

German business sentiment deteriorates in July - Ifo

German business sentiment unexpectedly deteriorated in July amid supply issues and a rise in Covid cases, according to a survey released on Monday by the Ifo Institute. The business climate index declined to 100.8 from 101.7 in June, missing expectations for a reading of 102.5. The current situation index came...
Businesswincountry.com

Global growth to stay strong but virus the top risk, say economists

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Global economic growth prospects are holding strong for this year and next, despite a significant majority of economists in Reuters polls warning new variants of the coronavirus pose the biggest risk to that outlook. A global survey of nearly 500 economists taken this month also concluded recent...
BusinessWNMT AM 650

BOJ appoints PhD economist to head policy planning division

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan on Monday appointed one of its most prominent economists to head a division drafting monetary policy, as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic complicates policymakers’ efforts to predict the economic outlook. Takuji Kawamoto, a career central banker with a PhD in economics, will...
Public Healthfinchannel.com

How Has Covid Affected Global Trade?

The FINANCIAL — Covid-19 (Covid) caused a significant decline in global trade in 2020, particularly in services trade. Also, imbalances in regional trade contributed to a significant rise in shipping costs. The Covid pandemic has caused significant disruption to global trade. In 2020, global trade fell by 8.9%, the steepest...
Businessinvesting.com

Goldman Expects U.S. Economic Growth to Slow Sharply Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. economic growth will likely slow significantly in 2022 as the services sector’s recovery fades, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ). The U.S. bank expects the world’s biggest economy to return to trend-like expansion in the second half of next year. It also cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth in the final two quarters of 2021 by one percentage point to 8.5% and 5% respectively.
Worldalbuquerquenews.net

Xinhua world economic news summary at 0930 GMT, July 25

BRUSSELS -- Any policy tools introduced and adopted by the European Union (EU) institutions shall "ensure legal certainty for the business community, and openness and fairness in the market," the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) has said. "They should avoid having a discriminatory impact on foreign companies,...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar, yen rise as risk sentiment declines ahead of Fed

* Surge in Delta variant, drop in Chinese stocks sour market mood * Aussie in doldrums as local cases rise despite broad lockdown * Bitcoin eyes $40,000 after report Amazon to accept it as payment By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The safe-harbour yen and dollar started the week firmer against riskier currencies like the Aussie as rising COVID-19 cases and a decline in Asian equities set a cautious tone ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week. The yen rose about 0.5% to 81.08 per Australian dollar on Monday, while the dollar gained 0.2% to $0.7351 per Aussie, approaching an almost eight-month high of $0.72895 reached last week. Against the dollar, the yen added 0.2% to 110.32, helped by a decline in U.S. Treasury yields. The euro rose 0.1% to $1.17795, stabilizing after its drop last week to the lowest since early April at $1.1752. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, slipped slightly to 92.833 due to pressure from the euro and yen, but was still close to last week's 3-1/2-month high of 93.194. It has gained nearly 4% from a recent low on May 25 as an improving U.S. economy bolstered the outlook for the Fed to start paring asset purchases as early as this year. Commonwealth Bank of Australia projects the dollar can continue to strengthen this week on the possibility of the Fed moving a step closer to tapering at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. "We expect the FOMC to drop 'substantial' from 'substantial further progress'," in its guidance on the necessary conditions for the labour market before removing monetary support, CBA strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note. "Removing 'substantial' will signal the FOMC believes it will soon be appropriate to taper asset purchases," setting up a possible announcement of a taper in September, he said. The risk to such an outlook is the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States, coming after the Fed at its last meeting on June 16 dropped a reference to the coronavirus as a drag on the economy. "Overall, the Fed is expected to hold a rather neutral stance before the Jackson Hole symposium in late August, while risks are biased to dovish side given the Delta variant spread," Mizuho Bank strategist Ken Cheung wrote in a report. The dollar index eked out a 0.2% gain last week, benefiting from a safe-haven bid on fears a surge in infections of the fast-spreading Delta variant could derail the global recovery, but paring those gains as strong U.S. earnings lifted stocks to record highs. The risks from the Delta variant continue to rise globally, with top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci saying some Americans may need booster shots amid new mask mandates and a surge in new cases. China reported its highest number of cases since the end of January, while new infections have also spiked in Japan, where Tokyo is currently hosting the Olympics. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases on Monday despite a weeks-long stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks excluding Japan sank 2% on Monday, as Chinese blue chips slumped 3.8%. However, cryptocurrencies were buoyed on Monday after London's City A.M. newspaper cited an un-named "insider" on the weekend as saying that Amazon is looking to accept bitcoin payments by year-end. The report followed Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's comment on Friday that the digital currency is a "big part" of the social-media firm's future. Bitcoin extended its gains from near $29,000 last week to push back to the cusp of $40,000 on Monday for the first time since mid-June. It last traded about 8.5% higher at $38,455. Smaller rival ether was last up 6.8% at $2,344.08, recovering from as low as $1,717.17 last week. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0605 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1781 $1.1769 +0.11% -3.57% +1.1785 +1.1764 Dollar/Yen 110.3150 110.5500 -0.25% +6.76% +110.5750 +110.2700 Euro/Yen.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Countries representing over 90% of global GDP are exploring CBDCs

The quest to understand the opportunities and challenges of a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, is underway in 81 countries, with five nations fully implementing a digital version of their currency, according to a new tracker from the Atlantic Council. The Caribbean region is home to all five CBDCs...
EconomyShareCast

Week ahead: Fed decision, US and euro area GDP in focus

Investors' focus over the coming week will be squarely on the US central bank's policy decision on Wednesday. No change in policy is anticipated at this stage, nor are any signals that change is afoot, some economists, such as those at Barclays Research, believe that the rate-setters will become incrementally more hawkish in their assessment of the balance of risks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy