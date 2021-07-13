NCAA FOOTBALL: Marshall native Andries named Academic All-America for second consecutive year
MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota offensive lineman Blaise Andries was named to the 2020 Academic All-America Division I Football Team selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Monday. Andries was named to the First Team. This honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.www.marshallindependent.com
