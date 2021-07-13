Cancel
Inspiring partnerships

Sponsored by Waters Corporation
chemistryworld.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwelve months ago I reflected on the need for action and for change, in the face of the pandemic, and the significant role that organisations and professional bodies, including the Royal Society of Chemistry, must play in the global science ecosystem and in support of society as a whole. Whether...

www.chemistryworld.com

Softwareaithority.com

Delaget and InfoSync Announce Partnership

InfoSync and Delaget Join Together to Serve and Support Restaurant Owners & Operators. Delaget, the leader in data solutions for the restaurant industry and InfoSync announced their new partnership today. InfoSync’s focus on the restaurant industry, offering accounting and payroll, brings an especially exciting new addition to Delaget’s Easy Street Marketplace.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SKYCHARGER Announces Partnership With JuiceBar

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYCHARGER, a one-of-a-kind company dedicated to creating environmentally conscious communities, today announced a new partnership with JuiceBar, an industry leader in fast electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. The introduction of this partnership is a step forward in meeting the evolving demands of the expanding EV market.
Sciencewfsu.org

Voices that Inspire

Hear stories from some of our most inspirational voices — you!. Your browser does not support the audio element. Maati McKinney - I Grew Up Knowing The Importance Of HBCUs As Flagships Of Education And Excellence. Maati McKinney is a Spellman graduate who will be joining the Molecules, Cells and...
Businessaithority.com

ProVantageX Announces Partnership With WideOrbit

Seamless integration of two of the most powerful linear TV platforms in the industry with fully automated solutions ranging from supply-side to demand-side. ProVantageX (PVX) announced that it has partnered with WideOrbit, the market leader in broadcast TV and radio inventory and revenue workflow management, to create an integrated solution for supply-side inventory yield optimization. The announced integration has the potential to revolutionize the way stations manage and sell their commercial spots, boosting revenue and increasing labor efficiencies. To accomplish this, PVX’s state-of the art optimization engine will integrate with WideOrbit’s best-in-class ad management solution, WO Traffic, and WideOrbit’s Audience Delivery Optimization (ADO) toolset that was developed for Networks. WideOrbit’s ADO for Networks has delivered more than $800 million in contracted audience liability savings to WideOrbit Cable Network clients and is expected to add similar value to PVX / WideOrbit station clients.
EngineeringNature.com

Computational sustainability meets materials science

Computational sustainability harnesses computing and artificial intelligence for human well-being and the protection of our planet. Materials science is central to many sustainability challenges. Exploiting synergies between computational sustainability and materials science advances both fields, furthering the ultimate goal of establishing a sustainable future. Humanity’s consumption of Earth’s resources endangers...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Whatfix strengthens partnership with Microsoft

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions ("DAS"), today announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite. This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules....
Charlotte, NCuncc.edu

NSF grant will further development of solar windows

A research project to develop high-performance regenerative windows integrated with climate responsive solar cells will move to a new phase of development thanks to a $250,000 Partnerships for Innovation - Technology Translation (PFI-TT) grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). Principal Investigator Kyoung Hee Kim, associate professor of architecture, and...
WildlifePhysics World

Inspired by killer plants

The way that some plants such as the Venus flytrap and Cape sundew move so quickly and precisely has always fascinated scientists. Plants move with biological necessity, whether it is to feast on insects or to spread their spores far and wide. This video looks at the mechanics of moving plants and how it can inspire innovations in soft robotics.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

UK Space Agency to Provide Funds to Make Space Safer

SWINDON, UK (UK Space Agency PR) — One of the biggest challenges facing the space sector is orbital congestion and space debris. There are currently around 3,000 working satellites in orbit, and an estimated 130 million other pieces of debris, including old satellites, spent rocket bodies and even tools dropped by astronauts.
Ithaca, NYCornell University

BioEntrepreneurship program to fuel NYS life science startups

Cornell MBA students and life science researchers will be able to immerse themselves in real-world startup projects and get the tools, training and connections to launch their own life science startups through a new certificate program. The BioEntrepreneurship fellowship, offered by the Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management, will...
Technologyaithority.com

Telefónica Tech And C2RO Join Forces To Offer A New AI Video Analytics Solution That Transforms the Physical World Into Actionable Data

Telefónica Tech includes the C2RO PERCEIVE™ solution in its portfolio to complement the space analytics proposal and help companies improve customer experience and resource optimisation. C2RO PERCEIVE™ provides real-time analysis of visitor and customer footfall, socio-demographic analysis, dwell times, demographically sorted tours, queue measurement and attraction to points of interest...
WorldBirmingham Star

World Universities Summit 2021 recognises significant

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], July 26 (ANI/OP Jindal University): The recently concluded mega World Universities Summit 2021 witnessed some of the most comprehensive deliberations on the impact of COVID19 on the global higher education landscape, with a special focus on India. The Summit defined the impact of the COVID19 pandemic on...
Industryuconn.edu

American Institute of Chemical Engineers Honors Dr. Cato T. Laurencin

The American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) has chosen Dr. Cato T. Laurencin, University Professor and Albert and Wilda Van Dusen Distinguished Endowed Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, to receive the 2021 Hoover Medal. The prize celebrates the civic and humanitarian achievements of an engineer whose professional and personal endeavors have...
EnvironmentEurekAlert

New US and German collaboration aims to produce green hydrogen more efficiently

University of Illinois College of Liberal Arts & Sciences. Through a new award program, the U.S. National Science Foundation and the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (German Research Foundation, DFG) have joined forces to award the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Technical University of Darmstadt a three-year $720,000 research grant ($500,000 from NSF) to explore opportunities to more efficiently produce green hydrogen, a clean and renewable source of energy.
Energy Industrymit.edu

MIT News | Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MIT Energy Initiative researchers have found that while battery and fuel production for electric vehicles create higher emissions, those emissions are offset by how EVs have greater energy efficiency. “Currently, the electric vehicle in the U.S., on average, would emit about 200 grams of CO2 per mile,” says senior research scientist Sergey Paltsev. “We are projecting that with cleaning up the grid, we can reduce emissions from electric vehicles by 75%, from about 200 (grams) today to about 50 grams of CO2 per mile in 2050.”
San Diego, CAPhotonics.com

SPIE Optics + Photonics Returns to San Diego with Comprehensive Program

A live exhibition will feature more than 100 participating companies; more than 2000 papers, posters, and presentations; and interactive networking sessions at SPIE Optics + Photonics, taking place Aug. 1-5 in San Diego. The five-day, in-person show will explore the latest advancements in optical engineering and applications, nanotechnology, quantum science, organic photonics, and astronomical instrumentation.
Collegestowardsdatascience.com

MSc Data Science at Leeds: My Experience (2018/19)

A full breakdown of my data science master’s. Master’s degrees are stressful and expensive. I’ve already covered whether I think a data science master’s is worth it here. This time around, I thought it’d be useful to talk about my data science master’s at Leeds. It’s no surprise that I’ve...
Softwarenextbigfuture.com

DeepMinds AlphaFold Will Solve Most Protein Structures by End of 2021

A transformative artificial intelligence (AI) tool called AlphaFold, which has been developed by Google’s sister company DeepMind in London, has predicted the structure of nearly the entire human proteome (the full complement of proteins expressed by an organism). In addition, the tool has predicted almost complete proteomes for various other organisms, ranging from mice and maize (corn) to the malaria parasite.
Netherlandstechxplore.com

Structural health of world's first 3D printed steel bridge monitored by sensors and 'digital twin' technologies

The world's first 3D printed steel bridge has been installed and unveiled in Amsterdam—with the potential to revolutionize how urban infrastructure is designed, built and maintained. Project lead Professor Mark Girolami led the structural integrity testing, as well as the design and installation of the bridge's sensor network. The team from the Department of Engineering and The Alan Turing Institute are currently working on developing and deploying a 'digital twin' of the bridge.

