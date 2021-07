(Richmond, IN)--IU East students will be affected by a federal judge’s ruling. That judge has upheld IU’s vaccination policy that requires students attending any IU campus this fall - including IU East - to have been vaccinated against Covid-19. A group of students had sought an injunction against the policy. Proof of vaccine, though, will not be required. As of Tuesday morning, less than four in ten people of traditional college age across Indiana have received the Covid-19 vaccine. The students who tried to get an injunction say they’ll appeal the judge’s ruling.