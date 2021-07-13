'They see me as just a color'

If North America is ever to become a beacon of true racial equality, it will take a village—and a revolution—to get there. That means white people will need to do more than simply not be racist. To be true allies, they need to be anti-racist and fight alongside communities of colour to make a difference. When we think of “anti,” we tend to think of something that’s negative, but being anti-racist is the most positive and effective thing a white person can do in the slow march toward social justice. The first step is to unpack the concept of anti-racism by exploring its meaning and goals. You can also expand your knowledge by reading some powerful quotes and books about racism, support Black-owned businesses, and maybe even make a Black Lives Matter donation. There really is no wrong way to go about it. You just need to start somewhere.