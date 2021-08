As a business coach who teaches other business owners how to systematize their businesses, I love a good spreadsheet. There is nothing better than a weekly or monthly KPI report that arrives in your inbox to give you a birds eye view of where your business is and where it is headed. But one thing I see all too often is information overload. A business owner gets several spreadsheets every week filled with stats and numbers, many of which may not be all that important. And overtime, you may find yourself skimming over or skipping the reports all together due to the sheer volume of information that is presented to you.