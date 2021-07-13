Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Single-molecule analysis of processive double-stranded RNA cleavage by Drosophila Dicer-2

By Masahiro Naganuma, Hisashi Tadakuma, Yukihide Tomari
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrosophila Dicer-2 (Dcr-2) produces small interfering RNAs from long double-stranded RNAs (dsRNAs), playing an essential role in antiviral RNA interference. The dicing reaction by Dcr-2 is enhanced by Loquacious-PD (Loqs-PD), a dsRNA-binding protein that partners with Dcr-2. Previous biochemical analyses have proposed that Dcr-2 uses two distinct—processive or distributive—modes of cleavage by distinguishing the terminal structures of dsRNAs and that Loqs-PD alters the terminal dependence of Dcr-2. However, the direct evidence for this model is lacking, as the dynamic movement of Dcr-2 along dsRNAs has not been traced. Here, by utilizing single-molecule imaging, we show that the terminal structures of long dsRNAs and the presence or absence of Loqs-PD do not essentially change Dcr-2’s cleavage mode between processive and distributive, but rather simply affect the probability for Dcr-2 to undergo the cleavage reaction. Our results provide a refined model for how the dicing reaction by Dcr-2 is regulated.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Rna#Rna Biology#Cleavage#Loqs Pd Rrb#Processive#Dcr 2#Rna#Rnase Iii#Mirnas5#Dcr 1#Atpase#Blt#Ovr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
MusicNature.com

Cochlear SGN neurons elevate pain thresholds in response to music

The C-tactile (CLTM) peripheral nervous system is involved in social bonding in primates and humans through its capacity to trigger the brain’s endorphin system. Since the mammalian cochlea has an unusually high density of similar neurons (type-II spiral ganglion neurons, SGNs), we hypothesise that their function may have been exploited for social bonding by co-opting head movements in response to music and other rhythmic movements of the head in social contexts. Music provides one of many cultural behavioural mechanisms for ‘virtual grooming’ in that it is used to trigger the endorphin system with many people simultaneously so as to bond both dyadic relationships and large groups. Changes in pain threshold across an activity are a convenient proxy assay for endorphin uptake in the brain, and we use this, in two experiments, to show that pain thresholds are higher when nodding the head than when sitting still.
ScienceNature.com

Age-dependent appearance of SARS-CoV-2 entry sites in mouse chemosensory systems reflects COVID-19 anosmia-ageusia symptoms

COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a collective scientific effort to study its viral causing agent SARS-CoV-2. Research is focusing in particular on its infection mechanisms and on the associated-disease symptoms. Interestingly, this environmental pathogen directly affects the human chemosensory systems leading to anosmia and ageusia. Evidence for the presence of the cellular entry sites of the virus, the ACE2/TMPRSS2 proteins, has been reported in non-chemosensory cells in the rodent’s nose and mouth, missing a direct correlation between the symptoms reported in patients and the observed direct viral infection in human sensory cells. Here, mapping the gene and protein expression of ACE2/TMPRSS2 in the mouse olfactory and gustatory cells, we precisely identify the virus target cells to be of basal and sensory origin and reveal the age-dependent appearance of viral entry-sites. Our results propose an alternative interpretation of the human viral-induced sensory symptoms and give investigative perspectives on animal models.
ScienceNature.com

Neurofibromin regulates metabolic rate via neuronal mechanisms in Drosophila

Neurofibromatosis type 1 is a chronic multisystemic genetic disorder that results from loss of function in the neurofibromin protein. Neurofibromin may regulate metabolism, though the underlying mechanisms remain largely unknown. Here we show that neurofibromin regulates metabolic homeostasis in Drosophila via a discrete neuronal circuit. Loss of neurofibromin increases metabolic rate via a Ras GAP-related domain-dependent mechanism, increases feeding homeostatically, and alters lipid stores and turnover kinetics. The increase in metabolic rate is independent of locomotor activity, and maps to a sparse subset of neurons. Stimulating these neurons increases metabolic rate, linking their dynamic activity state to metabolism over short time scales. Our results indicate that neurofibromin regulates metabolic rate via neuronal mechanisms, suggest that cellular and systemic metabolic alterations may represent a pathophysiological mechanism in neurofibromatosis type 1, and provide a platform for investigating the cellular role of neurofibromin in metabolic homeostasis.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of novel single-nucleotide variants altering RNA splicing of PKD1 and PKD2

The development of sequencing techniques identified numerous genetic variants, and accurate evaluation of the clinical significance of these variants facilitates the diagnosis of Mendelian diseases. In the present study, 549 rare single- nucleotide variants of uncertain significance were extracted from the ADPKD and ClinVar databases. MaxEntScan scoresplice is an in silico splicing prediction tool that was used to analyze rare PKD1 and PKD2 variants of unknown significance. An in vitro minigene splicing assay was used to verify 37 splicing-altering candidates that were located within seven residues of the splice donor sequence excluding canonical GT dinucleotides or within 21 residues of the acceptor sequence excluding canonical AG dinucleotides of PKD1 and PKD2. We demonstrated that eight PKD1 variants alter RNA splicing and were predicted to be pathogenic.
WildlifeNature.com

Mechanisms and heterogeneity of in situ mineral processing by the marine nitrogen fixer Trichodesmium revealed by single-colony metaproteomics

The keystone marine nitrogen fixer Trichodesmium thrives in high-dust environments. While laboratory investigations have observed that Trichodesmium colonies can access the essential nutrient iron from dust particles, less clear are the biochemical strategies underlying particle–colony interactions in nature. Here we demonstrate that Trichodesmium colonies engage with mineral particles in the wild with distinct molecular responses. We encountered particle-laden Trichodesmium colonies at a sampling location in the Southern Caribbean Sea; microscopy and synchrotron-based imaging then demonstrated heterogeneous associations with iron oxide and iron-silicate minerals. Metaproteomic analysis of individual colonies by a new low-biomass approach revealed responses in biogeochemically relevant proteins including photosynthesis proteins and metalloproteins containing iron, nickel, copper, and zinc. The iron-storage protein ferritin was particularly enriched implying accumulation of mineral-derived iron, and multiple iron acquisition pathways including Fe(II), Fe(III), and Fe-siderophore transporters were engaged. While the particles provided key trace metals such as iron and nickel, there was also evidence that Trichodesmium was altering its strategy to confront increased superoxide production and metal exposure. Chemotaxis regulators also responded to mineral presence suggesting involvement in particle entrainment. These molecular responses are fundamental to Trichodesmium’s ecological success and global biogeochemical impact, and may contribute to the leaching of particulate trace metals with implications for global iron and carbon cycling.
ScienceNature.com

A simple microscopy setup for visualizing cellular responses to DNA damage at particle accelerator facilities

Cellular responses to DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) not only promote genomic integrity in healthy tissues, but also largely determine the efficacy of many DNA-damaging cancer treatments, including X-ray and particle therapies. A growing body of evidence suggests that activation of the mechanisms that detect, signal and repair DSBs may depend on the complexity of the initiating DNA lesions. Studies focusing on this, as well as on many other radiobiological questions, require reliable methods to induce DSBs of varying complexity, and to visualize the ensuing cellular responses. Accelerated particles of different energies and masses are exceptionally well suited for this task, due to the nature of their physical interactions with the intracellular environment, but visualizing cellular responses to particle-induced damage - especially in their early stages - at particle accelerator facilities, remains challenging. Here we describe a straightforward approach for real-time imaging of early response to particle-induced DNA damage. We rely on a transportable setup with an inverted fluorescence confocal microscope, tilted at a small angle relative to the particle beam, such that cells can be irradiated and imaged without any microscope or beamline modifications. Using this setup, we image and analyze the accumulation of fluorescently-tagged MDC1, RNF168 and 53BP1—key factors involved in DSB signalling—at DNA lesions induced by 254 MeV α-particles. Our results provide a demonstration of technical feasibility and reveal asynchronous initiation of accumulation of these proteins at different individual DSBs.
ScienceNewswise

Molecules in Collective Ecstasy

Newswise — "What we see here is energy transfer that is much faster than in any semiconductor," enthuses Jakob Heier. The physicist works in Empa's Functional Polymers lab, and the discovery he has made with his team could cause a stir in many areas – such as sensor technology, optical data transmission or the fabrication of organic solar cells. We are talking about islands of dye molecules with a perfect, internal structure. Among experts, such structures are called J-aggregates. Although they have been known for more than 80 years, they recently attracted renewed attention in research. This is due to the special electronic inner life of these dye islands.
ScienceNature.com

Insight into diatom frustule structures using various imaging techniques

The diatom shell is an example of complex siliceous structure which is a suitable model to demonstrate the process of digging into the third dimension using modern visualization techniques. This paper demonstrates importance of a comprehensive multi-length scale approach to the bio-structures/materials with the usage of state-of-the-art imaging techniques. Imaging of diatoms applying visible light, electron and X-ray microscopy provide a deeper insight into the morphology of their frustules.
ScienceNature.com

Quantitative characterization of recombinase-based digitizer circuits enables predictable amplification of biological signals

Many synthetic gene circuits are restricted to single-use applications or require iterative refinement for incorporation into complex systems. One example is the recombinase-based digitizer circuit, which has been used to improve weak or leaky biological signals. Here we present a workflow to quantitatively define digitizer performance and predict responses to different input signals. Using a combination of signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), area under a receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC), and fold change (FC), we evaluate three small-molecule inducible digitizer designs demonstrating FC up to 508x and SNR up to 3.77 dB. To study their behavior further and improve modularity, we develop a mixed phenotypic/mechanistic model capable of predicting digitizer configurations that amplify a synNotch cell-to-cell communication signal (Δ SNR up to 2.8 dB). We hope the metrics and modeling approaches here will facilitate incorporation of these digitizers into other systems while providing an improved workflow for gene circuit characterization.
ScienceNature.com

Polarization-transparent silicon photonic add-drop multiplexer with wideband hitless tuneability

Flexible optical networks require reconfigurable devices with operation on a wavelength range of several tens of nanometers, hitless tuneability (i.e. transparency to other channels during reconfiguration), and polarization independence. All these requirements have not been achieved yet in a single photonic integrated device and this is the reason why the potential of integrated photonics is still largely unexploited in the nodes of optical communication networks. Here we report on a fully-reconfigurable add-drop silicon photonic filter, which can be tuned well beyond the extended C-band (almost 100 nm) in a complete hitless (>35 dB channel isolation) and polarization transparent (1.2 dB polarization dependent loss) way. This achievement is the result of blended strategies applied to the design, calibration, tuning and control of the device. Transmission quality assessment on dual polarization 100 Gbit/s (QPSK) and 200 Gbit/s (16-QAM) signals demonstrates the suitability for dynamic bandwidth allocation in core networks, backhaul networks, intra- and inter-datacenter interconnects.
ScienceNature.com

Allele frequency differentiation at height-associated SNPs among continental human populations

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Methods to detect polygenic adaptation have recently been shown to be sensitive to uncorrected stratification in GWAS, thereby casting doubts on whether polygenic adaptation is prevalent among humans. Consistent with a signal of adaptation at human height loci, the mean FST among African, East Asian, and European populations was shown to be significantly higher at height-associated SNPs than that at non-associated SNPs. This conclusion was reached, however, using height-associated SNPs ascertained from a GWAS design impacted by residual confounding due to uncorrected stratification. Specifically, we show here that the estimated effect sizes are significantly correlated with population structure across continents, potentially explaining the elevated differentiation previously reported. We alleviated these concerns of confounding by ascertaining height-associated SNPs from two biobank GWAS (UK Biobank, UKB, and Biobank Japan, BBJ), where measures to control for confounding in GWAS are more effective. Consistent with a global signature of polygenic adaptation, we found that compared to non-associated SNPs, frequencies of height-associated SNPs are indeed significantly more differentiated among continental populations from both the 1000 Genomes Project (p = 0.0012 for UKB and p = 0.0265 for BBJ), and the Human Genome Diversity Project (p = 0.0225 for UKB and p = 0.0032 for BBJ). However, we found no significant difference among continental populations in polygenic height scores. Through simulations, we found that polygenic score-based statistics could lose power in detecting polygenic adaptation in presence of independent converging selections, thereby potentially explaining the inconsistent results based on FST and polygenic scores.
ChemistryNature.com

Large-scale phenotyping of 1,000 fungal strains for the degradation of non-natural, industrial compounds

Fungal biotechnology is set to play a keystone role in the emerging bioeconomy, notably to address pollution issues arising from human activities. Because they preserve biological diversity, Biological Resource Centres are considered as critical infrastructures to support the development of biotechnological solutions. Here, we report the first large-scale phenotyping of more than 1,000 fungal strains with evaluation of their growth and degradation potential towards five industrial, human-designed and recalcitrant compounds, including two synthetic dyes, two lignocellulose-derived compounds and a synthetic plastic polymer. We draw a functional map over the phylogenetic diversity of Basidiomycota and Ascomycota, to guide the selection of fungal taxa to be tested for dedicated biotechnological applications. We evidence a functional diversity at all taxonomic ranks, including between strains of a same species. Beyond demonstrating the tremendous potential of filamentous fungi, our results pave the avenue for further functional exploration to solve the ever-growing issue of ecosystems pollution.
ScienceNature.com

Front-induced transitions control THz waves

Relativistically moving dielectric perturbations can be used to manipulate light in new and exciting ways beyond the capabilities of traditional nonlinear optics. Adiabatic interaction with the moving front modulates the wave simultaneously in both space and time, and manifests a front-induced transition in both wave vector and frequency yielding exotic effects including non-reciprocity and time-reversal. Here we introduce a technique called SLIPSTREAM, Spacetime Light-Induced Photonic STRucturEs for Advanced Manipulation, based on the creation of relativistic fronts in a semiconductor-filled planar waveguide by photoexcitation of mobile charge carriers. In this work, we demonstrate the capabilities of SLIPSTREAM for the manipulation of terahertz (THz) light pulses through relativistic front-induced transitions. In the sub-luminal front velocity regime, we generate temporally stretched THz waveforms, with a quasi-static field lasting for several picoseconds tunable with the front interaction distance. In the super-luminal regime, the carrier front outpaces the THz pulse and a time-reversal operation is performed via a front-induced intra-band transition. We anticipate our platform will be a versatile tool for future applications in the THz spectral band requiring direct and advanced control of light at the sub-cycle level.
ScienceNature.com

Identification and characterization of a novel Epstein-Barr Virus-encoded circular RNA from LMP-2 Gene

Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) has been recently found to generate novel circular RNAs (circRNAs) through backsplicing. However, comprehensive catalogs of EBV circRNAs in other cell lines and their functional characterization are still lacking. In this study, we have identified a list of putative EBV circRNAs in GM12878, an EBV-transformed lymphoblastoid cell line, with a significant majority encoded from the EBV latent genes. A novel EBV circRNA derived from the exon 5 of LMP-2 gene which exhibited highest prevalence, was further validated using RNase R assay and Sanger sequencing. This circRNA, which we term circLMP-2_e5, can be universally detected in a panel of EBV-positive cell lines modelling different latency programs. It ranges from lower expression in nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) cells to higher expression in B cells, and is localized to both the cytoplasm and the nucleus. We provide evidence that circLMP-2_e5 is expressed concomitantly with its cognate linear LMP-2 RNA upon EBV lytic reactivation, and may be produced as a result of exon skipping, with its circularization possibly occurring without the involvement of cis elements in the short flanking introns. Furthermore, we show that circLMP-2_e5 is not involved in regulating cell proliferation, host innate immune response, its linear parental transcripts, or EBV lytic reactivation. Taken together, our study expands the current repertoire of putative EBV circRNAs, broadens our understanding of the biology of EBV circRNAs, and lays the foundation for further investigation of their function in the EBV life cycle and disease development.
ScienceEurekAlert

The path(way) less traveled in DNA double-strand break repair

Osaka, Japan - BRCA1, a protein that is well-known for its role in hereditary breast cancer, is an important part of the cellular system that repairs double-strand DNA breaks. Now, researchers from Japan have discovered a new way in which cells protect these broken DNA ends to make sure that they are repaired correctly.
ElectronicsNature.com

Integrated complementary inverters and ring oscillators based on vertical-channel dual-base organic thin-film transistors

Lateral-channel dual-gate organic thin-film transistors have been used in pseudo complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor (CMOS) inverters to control switching voltage. However, their relatively long channel lengths, combined with the low charge carrier mobility of organic semiconductors, typically leads to slow inverter operation. Vertical-channel dual-gate organic thin-film transistors are a promising alternative because of their short channel lengths, but the lack of appropriate p- and n-type devices has limited the development of complementary inverter circuits. Here, we show that organic vertical n-channel permeable single- and dual-base transistors, and vertical p-channel permeable base transistors can be used to create integrated complementary inverters and ring oscillators. The vertical dual-base transistors enable switching voltage shift and gain enhancement. The inverters exhibit small switching time constants at 10 MHz, and the seven-stage complementary ring oscillators exhibit short signal propagation delays of 11 ns per stage at a supply voltage of 4 V.
ScienceNature.com

Detection and analysis of photo-acoustic emission in Direct Laser Interference Patterning

Functional laser texturing by means of Direct Laser Interference Patterning is one of the most efficient approaches to fabricate well-defined micro textures which mimic natural surfaces, such as the lotus effect for self-cleaning properties or shark skin for reduced friction. While numerous technical and theoretical improvements have been demonstrated, strategies for process monitoring are yet to be implemented in DLIP, for instance aiming to treat complex and non-plane surfaces. Over the last 35 years, it has been shown that the sound pressure generated by a laser beam hitting a surface and producing ablation can be detected and analysed using simple and commercially available transducers and microphones. This work describes the detection and analysis of photo-acoustic signals acquired from airborne acoustic emission during DLIP as a direct result of the laser–material interaction. The study includes the characterization of the acoustic emission during the fabrication of line-like micro textures with different spatial periods and depths, the interpretation the spectral signatures deriving from single spot and interference ablation, as well as a detailed investigation of the vertical extent of the interference effect based on the ablated area and its variation with the interference period. The results show the possibility to develop an autofocusing system using only the signals from the acoustic emission for 3D processing, as well as the possibility to predict deviations in the DLIP processing parameters.
PhysicsNature.com

Controlled multi-photon subtraction with cascaded Rydberg superatoms as single-photon absorbers

The preparation of light pulses with well-defined quantum properties requires precise control at the individual photon level. Here, we demonstrate exact and controlled multi-photon subtraction from incoming light pulses. We employ a cascaded system of tightly confined cold atom ensembles with strong, collectively enhanced coupling of photons to Rydberg states. The excitation blockade resulting from interactions between Rydberg atoms limits photon absorption to one per ensemble and rapid dephasing of the collective excitation suppresses stimulated re-emission of the photon. We experimentally demonstrate subtraction with up to three absorbers. Furthermore, we present a thorough theoretical analysis of our scheme where we identify weak Raman decay of the long-lived Rydberg state as the main source of infidelity in the subtracted photon number and investigate the performance of the multi-photon subtractor for increasing absorber numbers in the presence of Raman decay.
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptome of rat subcortical white matter and spinal cord after spinal injury and cortical stimulation

Spinal cord injury disrupts ascending and descending neural signals causing sensory and motor dysfunction. Neuromodulation with electrical stimulation is used in both clinical and research settings to induce neural plasticity and improve functional recovery following spinal trauma. However, the mechanisms by which electrical stimulation affects recovery remain unclear. In this study we examined the effects of cortical electrical stimulation following injury on transcription at several levels of the central nervous system. We performed a unilateral, incomplete cervical spinal contusion injury in rats and delivered stimulation for one week to the contralesional motor cortex to activate the corticospinal tract and other pathways. RNA was purified from bilateral subcortical white matter and 3 levels of the spinal cord. Here we provide the complete data set in the hope that it will be useful for researchers studying electrical stimulation as a therapy to improve recovery from the deficits associated with spinal cord injury.
PhysicsNature.com

Light-induced symmetry breaking for enhancing second-harmonic generation from an ultrathin plasmonic nanocavity

Efficient frequency up-conversion of coherent light at the nanoscale is highly demanded for a variety of modern photonic applications, but it remains challenging in nanophotonics. Surface second-order nonlinearity of noble metals can be significantly boosted up by plasmon-induced field enhancement, however the related far-field second-harmonic generation (SHG) may also be quenched in highly symmetric plasmonic nanostructures despite huge near-field amplification. Here, we demonstrate that the SHG from a single gold nanosphere is significantly enhanced when tightly coupled to a metal film, even in the absence of a plasmon resonance at the SH frequency. The light-induced electromagnetic asymmetry in the nanogap junction efficiently suppresses the cancelling of locally generated SHG fields and the SH emission is further amplified through preferential coupling to the bright, bonding dipolar resonance mode of the nanocavity. The far-field SHG conversion efficiency of up to \(3.56\times 10^{-7}\) W−1 is demonstrated from a single gold nanosphere of 100 nm diameter, two orders of magnitude higher than for complex double-resonant plasmonic nanostructures. Such highly efficient SHG from a metal nanocavity also constitutes an ultrasensitive nonlinear nanoprobe to map the distribution of longitudinal vectorial light fields in nanophotonic systems.

Comments / 0

Community Policy