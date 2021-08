The pound shot to its highest level in more than a month against the dollar on Thursday. Positive sentiment towards the UK currency has been fuelled by falling Covid-19 cases in Britain. Despite infection numbers rising again on Wednesday for the first time in a week compared with the previous day, they were still lower week on week – and the pound managed to absorb any concerns. Meanwhile, dovish Federal Reserve rhetoric has weighed on the dollar, with Chair Jerome Powell stating that rate increases were “a ways away” following its July meeting of monetary policymakers.