Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Molecules in Collective Ecstasy

By Empa, Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science, Technology
Newswise
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — "What we see here is energy transfer that is much faster than in any semiconductor," enthuses Jakob Heier. The physicist works in Empa's Functional Polymers lab, and the discovery he has made with his team could cause a stir in many areas – such as sensor technology, optical data transmission or the fabrication of organic solar cells. We are talking about islands of dye molecules with a perfect, internal structure. Among experts, such structures are called J-aggregates. Although they have been known for more than 80 years, they recently attracted renewed attention in research. This is due to the special electronic inner life of these dye islands.

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecstasy#Radiation#Detergents#Molecules#Uv#Eth Zurich#Psi#Ibm Research Zurich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Country
Germany
Related
ScienceInverse

Physicists explain how the brain might connect to the quantum realm

One of the most important open questions in science is how our consciousness is established. In the 1990s, long before winning the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics for his prediction of black holes, physicist Roger Penrose teamed up with anesthesiologist Stuart Hameroff to propose an ambitious answer. They claimed that...
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

New Solar Cell Innovation Provides 1,000 Times More Power

The energy generation of ferroelectric crystals in solar cells can be increased by a factor of a thousand, thanks to a new innovation involving the arrangement of thin layers of the materials, according to a statement from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU). Researchers from MLU found that with alternately placed...
AstronomyPhys.org

Scientists determine Mars crustal thickness

Based on the analysis of marsquakes recorded by NASA's InSight mission, the structure of Mars's crust has now been determined in absolute numbers for the first time. Beneath the InSight landing site, the crust is either approximately 20 or 39 kilometers thick. That is the result of an international research team led by geophysicist Dr. Brigitte Knapmeyer-Endrun at the University of Cologne's Institute of Geology and Mineralogy and Dr. Mark Panning at Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology (Caltech). InSight stands for "Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport." NASA's lander, which landed on Mars on 26 November 2018, explores the crust, mantle and core of the red planet. The paper "Thickness and structure of the Martian crust from InSight seismic data' will appear in Science on July 23.
Sciencepalmcoastobserver.com

I can see clearly now: unexpected benefits of Rain-X discovered by Whitney Lab scientists

When it comes to scientific experiments, a lapse in attention can ruin days of hard work. But sometimes these mistakes can lead to incredible, albeit quirky, discoveries. Late one night at the Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience, University of Florida graduate student Dorothy Mitchell was trying to take pictures of ctenophores with a microscope. Mitchell has been studying ctenophores, or comb jellies, for years. This particular night, she wanted to zoom in to view the cellular structures of these “jelly-ball” animals up close and see what secrets she could learn about their remarkable ability to regenerate.
ChemistryScience Daily

Small molecule plays outsize role in controlling nanoparticle

Ligands are much like nanosized barnacles, binding to many kinds of surfaces. This form of adsorption is crucial for a range of chemical processes, from purification and catalysis to the design of nanomaterials. However, understanding how ligands interact with the surface of nanoparticles has been a challenge to study. Adsorbed...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Monitoring transitions between antiferromagnetic states of individual molecules

Claire Besson (1 and 2), Philipp Stegmann (3 and 4), Michael Schnee (2), Zeila Zanolli (5 and 6), Simona Achilli (6 and 7), Nils Wittemeier (6), Asmus Vierck (8), Robert Frielinghaus (2), Paul Kögerler (9 and 2), Janina Maultzsch (10 and 8), Pablo Ordejón (6), Claus M. Schneider (2), Alfred Hucht (3), Jürgen König (3), Carola Meyer (11 and 2) ((1) Department of Chemistry, The George Washington University, Washington DC, USA, (2) Peter Grünberg Institut (PGI-6), Forschungszentrum Jülich and Jülich Aachen Research Alliance (JARA)-Fundamentals of Future Information Technology, Jülich, Germany, (3) Theoretische Physik, Universität Duisburg-Essen and CENIDE, Duisburg, Germany, (4) Department of Chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, (5) Chemistry Department and ETSF, Debye Institute for Nanomaterials Science, Condensed Matter and Interfaces, Utrecht University, Utrecht, The Netherlands, (6) Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (ICN2), CSIC and BIST, Campus UAB, Bellaterra, Barcelona, Spain, (7) Dipartimento di Fisica "Aldo Pontremoli", Universitá degli Studi di Milano, Milan, Italy, (8) Institut für Festkörperphysik, Technische Universität Berlin, Berlin, Germany, (9) Institute of Inorganic Chemistry, RWTH Aachen University, Aachen, Germany, (10) Department of Physics, Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg, Erlangen, Germany, (11) Fachbereich Physik, Universität Osnabrück, Osnabrück, Germany)
Physicsarxiv.org

Strong coupling between localized surface plasmons and molecules by coupled cluster theory

Plasmonic nanocavities enable the confinement of molecules and electromagnetic fields within nano-metric volumes. As a consequence, the molecules experience a remarkably strong interaction with the electromagnetic field, to such an extent that the quantum states of the system become hybrids between light and matter: polaritons. Here we present a non-perturbative method to simulate the emerging properties of such polaritons: it combines a high-level quantum chemical description of the molecule with a quantized description of the localized surface plasmons in the nanocavity. We apply the method to molecules of realistic complexity in a typical plasmonic nanocavity, featuring also a subnanometric asperity (picocavity). Our results disclose the effects of the mutual polarization and correlation of plasmons and molecular excitations, disregarded so far. They also quantify to what extent the molecular charge density can be manipulated by nanocavities, and stand as benchmarks to guide the development of methods for molecular polaritonics.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A Deep Search for Five Molecules in the 49 Ceti Debris Disk

Jessica Klusmeyer (Wesleyan, NOIRLab), A. Meredith Hughes (Wesleyan), Luca Matra (CfA, NUI Galway), Kevin Flaherty (Williams), Agnes Kospal (Konkoly, MPIfA), Attila Moor (Konkoly), Aki Roberge (NASA-GSFC), Karin Oberg (CfA), Aaron Boley (UBC), Jacob White (NRAO, Jansky Fellow), David Wilner (CfA), Peter Abraham (Konkoly) Surprisingly strong CO emission has been observed...
ChemistryNewswise

Chemistry Discovery Could Remove Micropollutants from Environment

Newswise — RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. -- Army-funded research identified a new chemistry approach that could remove micropollutants from the environment. Micropollutants are biological or chemical contaminants that make their way into ground and surface waters in trace quantities. Using a pioneering imaging technique, Cornell University researchers obtained a high-resolution...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Turning at Top Speed: Scientists Observe a New Kind of Light Emission

Scientists observe a new kind of light emission when electrons in topological insulators abruptly reverse their direction of motion. The new findings are reported in the journal “Nature.”. To change the direction of motion of a massive object, such as a car, it has to be slowed down and brought...
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Unprecedented Resolution of Novel Microscope Pins Down the Miracle of Molecular Oxygen

Researchers at the University of Regensburg track the first step of the reaction of one single dye pigment with oxygen at unprecedented resolution. Why is it that the colors of a t-shirt fade over time in the sun? Why do you get a sunburn, and why do the leaves of a tree turn brown in the autumn? These questions all have one theme in common, the interplay between dye pigments and ambient oxygen. Every child learns about this chemical reaction in school, the oxidation process in the air that we breathe, so what could possibly be left to research?
ChemistryNature.com

Describing chain-like assembly of ethoxygroup-functionalized organic molecules on Au(111) using high-throughput simulations

Due to the low corrugation of the Au(111) surface, 1,4-bis(phenylethynyl)-2,5-bis(ethoxy)benzene (PEEB) molecules can form quasi interlocked lateral patterns, which are observed in scanning tunneling microscopy experiments at low temperatures. We demonstrate a multi-dimensional clustering approach to quantify the anisotropic pair-wise interaction of molecules and explain these patterns. We perform high-throughput calculations to evaluate an energy function, which incorporates the adsorption energy of single PEEB molecules on the metal surface and the intermolecular interaction energy of a pair of PEEB molecules. The analysis of the energy function reveals, that, depending on coverage density, specific types of pattern are preferred which can potentially be exploited to form one-dimensional molecular wires on Au(111).
ChemistryNewswise

FSU Researchers Develop New Model of Flow Properties for Class of Polymers

Newswise — Florida State University researchers are helping to write the “cookbook” describing the properties of vitrimers, a promising material that combines the benefits of different types of polymers. Researchers at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering developed a theoretical model that explains the flow of these polymer materials. They found...
ChemistryPhys.org

Breaking the C–H bonds in hydrocarbons to synthesize complex organic molecules

The carbon–hydrogen bonds in alkanes—particularly those at the ends of the molecules, where each carbon has three hydrogen atoms bound to it—are very hard to "crack" if you want to replace the hydrogen atoms with other atoms. Methane (CH4) and ethane (CH3CH3) are made up, exclusively, of such tightly bound hydrogen atoms. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a team of researchers has now described how they break these bonds while forming new carbon–nitrogen bonds (amidation).
ChemistryScience Now

Proximity and single-molecule energetics

You are currently viewing the summary. Probing single molecules in their nanoenvironment can reveal site-specific phenomena that would be obscured by ensemble-averaging experiments on macroscopic populations of molecules. Particularly in the past decade, major technological breakthroughs in scanning probe microscopy (SPM) have led to unprecedented spatial resolution and versatility and enabled the interrogation of molecular conformation, bond order, molecular orbitals, charge states, spins, phonons, and intermolecular interactions. On page 452 of this issue, Peng et al. (1) use SPM to directly measure the triplet lifetime of an individual pentacene molecule and demonstrate its dependence on interactions with nearby oxygen molecules with atomic precision. In addition to allowing the local tuning and probing of spin-spin interactions between molecules, this study represents a notable advance in the single-molecule regime and provides insights into many macroscopic behaviors and related applications in catalysis, energy-conversion materials, or biological systems.
Physics World

Changing research field from astrophysics to neuroscience

Taken from the July 2021 issue of Physics World where it first appeared under the headline "Making the switch". Members of the Institute of Physics can enjoy the full issue via the Physics World app. Changing career path can be daunting but there are big rewards for those who are...
Chemistryarxiv.org

Improving perturbation theory for open-shell molecules via self-consistency

We present an extension of our one-body Møller-Plesset second-order perturbation (OBMP2) method for open-shell systems. We derived the OBMP2 Hamiltonian through the canonical transformation followed by the cumulant approximation to reduce many-body operators into one-body ones. The resulted Hamiltonian consists of an uncorrelated Fock and a one-body correlation potential composing of only double excitation. Molecular orbitals and associated energy levels are then relaxed via self-consistency, similarly to Hartree-Fock, in the presence of correlation at the MP2 level. We demonstrate the OBMP2 performance by considering two examples well-known for requiring orbital optimization: bond breaking and isotropic hyperfine coupling constants. In contrast to non-iterative MP2, we show that OBMP2 can yield a smooth transition through unrestriction point and predict isotropic hyperfine coupling constants accurately.
ScienceNewswise

A rapid method to quantify antibodies against SARS-CoV-2

Newswise — Scientists have developed a rapid, highly accurate test to detect antibodies against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 in human serum, opening a new avenue for understanding the full extent of the pandemic and evaluating the effectiveness of vaccines. In the 18 months since the emergence of Covid-19 pandemic,...
Beauty & Fashiontechnologynetworks.com

Addressing The Challenges of Small Molecule Analysis

From identifying novel drug targets and cancer therapies to improving Chinese medicine standards, small molecule research spans many fields. However, the protocols in place to perform small molecule characterization and identification are often not as good as they should be. Technology Networks spoke with Andreas Huhmer, Senior Director OMICS, Life...

Comments / 0

Community Policy