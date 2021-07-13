Molecules in Collective Ecstasy

Plasmonic nanocavities enable the confinement of molecules and electromagnetic fields within nano-metric volumes. As a consequence, the molecules experience a remarkably strong interaction with the electromagnetic field, to such an extent that the quantum states of the system become hybrids between light and matter: polaritons. Here we present a non-perturbative method to simulate the emerging properties of such polaritons: it combines a high-level quantum chemical description of the molecule with a quantized description of the localized surface plasmons in the nanocavity. We apply the method to molecules of realistic complexity in a typical plasmonic nanocavity, featuring also a subnanometric asperity (picocavity). Our results disclose the effects of the mutual polarization and correlation of plasmons and molecular excitations, disregarded so far. They also quantify to what extent the molecular charge density can be manipulated by nanocavities, and stand as benchmarks to guide the development of methods for molecular polaritonics.