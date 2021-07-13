Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Deborah Cox says her new music is about "spontaneity and living in the moment"

By Rachel George
wedr.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran R&B singer Deborah Cox turns 47 today. The Canadian vocalist, who previously sang backup for Celine Dion, says the new music she's making reflects her spontaneous attitude toward life. "It's really just about the spontaneity and living in the moment. I'm very much that kind of person that's very...

www.wedr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Deborah Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Veteran#Canadian#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
Musicpapermag.com

Macy Rodman Announces New Album, 'Unbelievable Animals'

In a move that Shamir describes as the "best thing" he's done to date, the musician has signed New York icon Macy Rodman to his label, Accidental Popstar Records, and their first official release together arrives later this summer. Unbelievable Animals, Rodman's follow-up album to 2019's Endless Kindness, is out August 27th, with its lead single, "Love Me!", setting the tone today alongside an accompanying music video.
MusicNME

Nina Nesbitt gets acrobatic in video for new single ‘Summer Fling’

Nina Nesbitt has shared a brand new single called ‘Summer Fling’ – you can watch the song’s video below. The Scottish singer-songwriter’s latest track is her first solo release since 2019’s ‘The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change’ album, and marks the next chapter in her career rebirth.
MusicPosted by
US 103.1

Pete Townshend Fears New Who Music Will Miss ‘Mood of the Moment’

Pete Townshend said he has plenty of ideas for new Who music, but he fears the band’s “old-fashioned” approach might complicate the prospect of another album. The guitarist, 76, also reflected that he and singer Roger Daltrey have different attitudes towards the veteran group’s future. “[I]t does take quite a...
Musicmetalinjection

LIVING COLOUR Working On New Music

Living Colour has begun working on new music, according to guitarist Vernon Reid in an interview with Lipps Service With Scott Lipps. Reid said he and vocalist Corey Glover are working on a new song and are keeping an open mind about where things will go. Reid added that the song will be political in nature.
Musicgratefulweb.com

John Mayer Tells Apple Music About New Album 'Sob Rock'

John Mayer joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss his forthcoming eighth studio album ’Sob Rock’. He tells Apple Music why there’s “no more reason to have to adhere to any given idea of cool”, approaching songwriting like a film director, how he defines writer’s block, why his albums are different thematically, limiting there album to 10 songs, and how humor informs the album. He also discusses his relationship with Shawn Mendes and why he’s “remarkable”.
MusicVulture

The War on Drugs Offer ‘Living Proof’ of New Music, Announce Album

Bruce Springsteen is in the news and we’re all continuing to struggle to navigate a changed world — what better time for the War on Drugs to return? The preeminent indie rockers are back, announcing their fifth studio album and first in four years, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, out October 29. Opening track “Living Proof” is the first offering from the record, one of the sparsest tracks ever from a band known for impressive, sweeping synthesizer work. This song almost feels acoustic, save for some flickers of electric guitar, instead grounded by bandleader Adam Granduciel’s wandering, contemplative lyrics. According to a press release, the song came out of a rare live jam session between the band’s full six-piece lineup, at Los Angeles’s Electro-Vox Recording Studios in May 2019. Emmett Malloy’s music video took place around another historic California studio, Stinson Beach’s Panoramic, with Granduciel wandering around nearby beaches, forests, and fields.
Nashville, TNguitargirlmag.com

Hannah Schdze’s New Music Video Reminds Her Fans To “Shine”

(Nashville, TN): Hypnotic songstress and violinist, Hannah Schzde, is back again with a new music video to accompany her most recent single “Shine”! Schzdes’ newest electric-indie anthem embodies female empowerment and embraces what it means to be confident in your own skin. And in a society where beauty standards are impossible to reach for women, we need a little more of that.
Musicbtrtoday.com

Our Week In Music: Live Performances, Premieres, & Tons of New Podcast Episodes

In case you couldn’t keep up with the musicians, bands, and artists we’ve been throwing at you all week, here’s a quick recap …. This week, on The Music Meetup, host Elena Childers chatted with the frontwoman from Atlanta-based punk rockers Lesibu Grand! Check out their most recent badass music video for the feminist single “Not Sweet Enough” and tune in!
Musicwedr.com

Nile Rodgers discusses his pop-disco legacy with CHIC

Nile Rodgers enjoyed reuniting with his legendary band CHIC for their first performance in over a year during last month's Juneteenth Unityfest. The guitarist, songwriter and producer says he appreciates being a founder of the legendary pop-disco group, whose music transcends various musical genres. "We play funky dance music. We...
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Matt and Kim Unveil Lively New Music Video for “RARARA”

American indie electronic duo Matt and Kim have released a new music video for their single “RARARA.” The video was revealed via an Instagram post earlier this morning. In the post’s caption, the team wrote, “Just wanted to say a HUGE thank you to everyone below who made the RARARA video with us, we love u so much ❤️” followed by a list of members of the technical crew, the dance team and other friends and family who showed support.
MoviesHollywood Life

‘Schmigadoon!’s Cecily Strong Says New Musical Comedy Examines Humanity’s ‘Stuck Ideas About Love’

Welcome to Schmigadoon! Cecily Strong stars in a new musical comedy that will change the way you look at love!. When Cecily Strong‘s Type A OB/Gyn Melissa and her longterm boyfriend Josh, played by Keegan-Michael Key, stumble upon the magical land of Schmigadoon, they are in for a musical treat. Apple TV+’s new musical comedy Schmigadoon!, inspired by the Golden Age musicals of the 1940s, takes “modern day” theories of love and companionship, and gives viewers a closer look at what true love actually looks like. The zanny characters of Schmigadoon, who communicate through song, make Melissa and Josh look at their struggling relationship and decide if they’re right for each other.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

James Blake Brings The Melancholic Vibes On New Song "Say What You Will"

James Blake is a master at his craft and whenever he drops new music, it tends to be an experience unlike any other. His melancholic brand of r&b has been praised by fans and his work has allowed him to collaborate with big artists like Travis Scott. It's been a while since he dropped some original music although that is about to change as he recently revealed that his new album Friends That Break Your Heart is on the horizon.
Pittsburgh, PAguitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Melanie Meriney’s acoustic version of “Damn Good Story”

Nashville country artist Melanie Meriney grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with country and rock music being played in her household. She cites her musical influences as Shania Twain, Phil Vassar, Taylor Swift, Fleetwood Mac, and Miranda Lambert. She was eventually drawn to Music City and received dual majors in English and songwriting eventually earning a Master’s degree in Education.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Jessie G Honors Her Wedding Day With New “Timeless” Music Video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Singer-songwriter, Jessie G, just released the music video for her latest single “Timeless” with premieres by Country Rebel and The Country Network. The song was written to honor her wedding day and the video adds another emotional layer to the song with real footage from her destination wedding in Destin, Fla.
MusicCMT

Kelsea Ballerini Says “Miss Me More” Was a Pivotal Moment for Her Songwriting

Beginning in 2014, Kelsea Ballerini exploded onto country radio with three consecutive No. 1 hits–“Love Me Like You Mean It,” “Dibs,” and “Peter Pan”–and in the process, became known for a string of irresistible, flirtatious pop-inflected songs. As she moved into her second album, 2017’s Unapologetically, the singer-songwriter began delving...

Comments / 0

Community Policy