People on the Move

Cotton & Company announces the promotion of Laurie Andrews to president of Cotton & Company, as Founder Stephann Cotton transitions to Chief Executive Officer. She will have the primary responsibility to lead the luxury real estate marketing firm, having managed more than 1,700 communities. Andrews joined the firm in 1988 and has played an instrumental role in the company’s growth. Over the past 10 years, Andrews has been a principal of the company and has served as Chief Marketing Officer. She managed the implementation of marketing programs generating more than $3 billion in residential luxury real estate, resort, marina, and country club sales. She will continue to oversee the company’s staff of more than 30 employees in the Stuart, Florida headquarters, including real estate specialists in graphic design, website development, digital marketing, media placement, and lead generation.