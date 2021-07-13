Cancel
Sumo Group and Pipeworks open Canadian studio Timbre Games

By Chris Kerr
Sumo Group is expanding into Canada with the launch of a new studio called Timbre Games helmed by former Maxis VP and general manager, Joe Nickolls. Sumo has opened the fledgling studio through its Oregon-based Pipeworks subsidiary, which it purchased back in September 2020 for an undisclosed fee. The company also owns a number of other studios including Sumo Digital, The Chinese Room, Red Kite Games, PixelAnt Games, and Lab 42.

