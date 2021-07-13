Sumo Group and Pipeworks open Canadian studio Timbre Games

Pipeworks Studios and Sumo Group announced this week that with the help of several AAA developers, they have formed Timbre Games. The company has picked up several former AAA devs who have a ton of experience to head this new studio, including Joe Nickolls, formerly VP and GM of Maxis. Along with Timbre co-founders Zoë Curnoe and Geoff Coates, both whom have deep ties to the Vancouver game development community. No word yet on what projects they will be working on first, mainly the studio seems to be establishing themselves before diving into something. We got quotes from everyone about the new studio and what they're hoping to do as we wait to find out what they'll end up doing.