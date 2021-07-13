Charcuterie in Las Vegas will have you playing board games

When I think of charcuterie boards, I usually imagine lunch or dinner-related boards. I think cheese, meat, fruit, and all of the classics. But breakfast charcuterie boards are just as delicious, and they’re great if everyone in your family is working on different schedules. My fiance leaves for work at 6 a.m. and I usually don’t even wake up until 9. So, if you make a breakfast charcuterie board the night before, you can each pick and choose what you’d like to eat from it the next morning. Or, they can be perfect for your next brunch party. No matter what your plan is, we’ve compiled some awesome recipes to get you started!