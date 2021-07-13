Charcuterie in Las Vegas will have you playing board games
A mini-trend from before the pandemic gained a lot of traction among home chefs during 2020’s stay-at-home exhortations, and now that Vegas is back in full swing, it’s time to revisit the charcuterie board and a few of the places that offer those laid-back treats. Although the format varies, generally you’ll find cured meats, cheeses, crackers and bread, and other bites like olives, jam, honey and peppers. (And add wine or a cocktail—that makes the whole experience even better.) Prices for meat and cheese boards vary greatly, from $7 up to $44 or more, so you are sure to find one that suits your fancy while you’re in Vegas.lasvegasmagazine.com
Comments / 0