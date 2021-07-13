Employee Assistance Office to get new leader

Joshua Schiffman has been hired as the new director of the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Employee Assistance Office. Schiffman currently serves on the counseling faculty at Madison Area Technical College and has been a psychologist in private practice for several years. From 2005 to 2007, Schiffman was an instructor in the UW–Madison Psychology Department, teaching a course in research methods, and the Educational Psychology Department. In his postdoctoral work, he provided counseling, psychotherapy and clinical assessments to members of the UW–Madison community. He earned bachelor’s degrees in psychology and music from Oberlin College, and a PhD in counseling psychology from the State University of New York College at Buffalo.