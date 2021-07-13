Cancel
DVR Alert! Here's What's on TV Today

By ADAMS NEWS
 14 days ago

Did you know Americans watch the most TV? Of course, we do – with like 300 different networks and streaming services producing so many original shows it’d literally be impossible to find enough time to watch all of ’em. But we’re gonna try. According to a study, people in North...

Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Major NBC Sitcom Coming to Netflix This Weekend

Netflix is about to add one of your favorite NBC comedies to the streaming platform. The streaming giant recently unveiled details on some of the programming coming to the service in August. Among the many different shows and movies that they unveiled, Netflix shared that 30 Rock would be making its way to the platform on Sunday, Aug. 1.
TV ShowsPosted by
FanSided

Is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert new tonight, July 26?

This week marks the final stretch of July. Late night TV fans hope to close things out with a brand new episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Stephen Colbert spent last week monitoring the spike in COVID-19 cases around the country as well as Republicans’ response to the Jan. 6 investigation. It was a big week, to say the least but The Late Show proved once again why it deserved all those Emmy nominations.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Longest Running TV Shows Ever

Think Netflix is too trigger-happy with show cancellations? Back in the day, it was hard enough for for a show to survive its initial pilot episode—even harder to last several seasons. There were only a limited numbers of stations on air and so many hours in a day to maximize the number of eyeballs on a network—and its ads. TV executives were ruthless with show cancellations.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

BTS light up the Seoul cityscape with 'Butter' performance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'!

BTS have returned for a second night as the musical guest on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'!. For this very special musical guest performance of their 'Billboard Hot 100' topping single "Butter", BTS lit up the Seoul cityscape with their "smooth like butter" presence, while dancing on the soon-to-be opened World Cup Bridge in Seoul's Mapo-gu. The brand new bridge, spanning across the Han River, will be opened to the public next month in August!
CelebritiesPosted by
Y-105FM

Kenan Thompson Wants to Stay on ‘SNL’ for 20 Seasons

Kenan Thompson is gunning for the big 2-0. In a new interview, the comedian opened up about his goal to last 20 seasons on Saturday Night Live. "I keep saying I'm trying to get to 20 [seasons]," Thompson said in a sit-down with Entertainment Weekly. "So if they don't throw me out of there before, I'm trying to get to 20. And then, I don't know if it makes sense for me to leave even after that point. As long as the show keeps going and they want me to be there and I don't feel like I'm in the way of somebody else's opportunity, should I just oblige? I don't really know what to do at this point, as far as leaving is concerned. Like, why should I ever have to leave?"
TV ShowsPopculture

Netflix Removing Beloved Disney Movie on Thursday

Netflix is saying goodbye to a slew of TV shows and movies in July. One of the programs that will be leaving the streaming service is Disney's The Princess and the Frog. So, if you want to get your fix of the Disney flick on Netflix, you'll have to check it out soon.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Watch: Mindy Kaling Talks Up “Velma” On Seth Meyers

HBO MAX’s organization of adult animation, I think, is even a little better than Netflix’s. While Netflix’s tags are a tad more confusing and sometimes often changed during the course of a series’ life, HBO MAX really embraces the adult animation industry having fancy landing pages for content, icons for customized profiles, and more, making the experience that much more impressive ahead of streamer’s upcoming onslaught of original content.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom?

SNOOP Dogg updated his fans on his mother's health status after asking for prayers for her in May 2021. Born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg is the middle child of Beverly Tate's three sons. What happened to Snoop Dogg's mom?. The rapper has not confirmed what medical issue his...
MoviesHBO Watch

Movies on HBO: “FREAKY”

A new premiere arrives on SATURDAY, JULY 24 (8:15-10:00pm) and to know what it is about all I have to say is “Freaky Friday with a wicked twist.” Okay, be patient, I’ll give you more than that. But, as soon as I stated the older movie title what comes to everyone’s mind is the concept of a mother and her teen child swapping bodies and the consequences thereof. It doesn’t matter if you are thinking of Barbara Harris doing the switch with Jodie Foster in the 1976 version or the one from 2003 with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. The movies were done with hilarity in mind by Walt Disney Pictures. The concept went on to get two adaptations for TV in 1995 and 2018, but I digress.
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Shares Devastating News About Mom, Still Grateful For Progress

Snoop Dogg has shared some devastating news over the weekend. His mother, Beverly Tate, remains in the hospital amid a health battle. In an Instagram post, the 49-year-old shared on Sunday, "Happy Sunday. Me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting."

