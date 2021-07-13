25-Year Independent Printing Business Custom Printing Converts to International Minute Press Franchise in Nampa, Idaho
July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // NAMPA, Idaho & FARMINGDALE, N.Y. - Mike Cutler started selling print out of his garage in 1996. Over the next 25 years, Mike built a successful printing business that averaged over $1 million in gross sales over the past 5 years. Mike shares his experience in attempting to sell his independent printing company Custom Printing on his own for six to eight months and reveals how Minuteman Press International was able to step in to help him successfully sell the business.www.franchising.com
