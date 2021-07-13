Farmer Boys To Open New Chino Restaurant In August
The Summer Opening Marks the 100th Location for the Burger Concept. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // CHINO, Calif. - Farmer Boys, the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its burgers and exceptional service, will open its second location in the city of Chino at 7031 Kimball Avenue. The restaurant chain, which is headquartered in Riverside and locally revered for its farm fresh fare and all day breakfast, will open doors at this location in early August.www.franchising.com
