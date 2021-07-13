Answer Angel: Hang on to your skinny jeans

Taking a quick look around the few crowded spaces we do visit these days, it looks like the super-stretch skinny jean is out, replaced by the 1980s-inspired Dad jean, with its wider legs, higher inseam, and geek-cred. As we head back out into the world for work, celebrations, and even the most mundane of tasks, it’s a perfect time to head to an actual store to try on a few new pairs of the best jeans to see what works for you, and freshen up your denim wardrobe. You may want to try those Dad jeans out for yourself, or you might be thinking about grabbing a pair of rugged, blue collar-inspired jeans that look more like they’re made for the corral (and not the Golden one). Or you might be searching for something that replaces your sweats, offering literal and metaphorical flexibility.