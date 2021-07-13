Word Alive Church Hosting Vacation Bible School

A Door of EnCOURAGEment is currently on display in the lobby of Citizens Federal Saving & Loan, 110 N. Main St., that was created in honor of Bellefontaine resident Mike Bible, who is currently undergoing treatment for Grade IV glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Area residents are invited to stop at the business through Thursday, July 29, to write encouraging words on the door prior to its inclusion in this year’s display that begins Sunday in downtown Bellefontaine. Citizens Federal Savings & Loan representative Barbara Harpst painted the door. Organizers with Doors of EnCOURAGEment note that drop off for the 10th annual display is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, and 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Bellefontaine Storage, 2754 S. U.S. Route 68. The doors will remain on display in the downtown area through Saturday, Aug. 28, when they will be moved for the auction. The grand finale auction is Sunday, Aug. 29, starting at 6 p.m. at the Logan County Fair show arena. Viewing and registering will begin at 5 p.m. (CITIZENS FEDERAL SAVINGS & LOAN PHOTO VIA FACEBOOK)