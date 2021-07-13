Cancel
Religion

Word Alive Church Hosting Vacation Bible School

By EllwoodCity.org Staff
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll are welcome in this place. Word Alive Church will be hosting Mystery Island Vacation Bible School that began on Monday July 12 and it will run until July 16th. The Bible School will take place from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and is open to children in grades Kindergarten through Fifth Grade.

