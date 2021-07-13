FORE! The Tee Box Holds Grand Opening Festivities
The Tee Box Indoor Golf and Sports Lounge in Ellwood City is now officially open for business after hosting their grand opening event this past Friday. The Tee Box is a sports lounge that has indoor sports simulators that allow customers to participate in the sport of their choice, especially golf. On Friday, The Tee Box hosted their grand opening to showcase its fully furnished bar area and full staff who served food and drinks from their new bar and sports lounge area.ellwoodcity.org
