Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

US June CPI comes in hotter than expected

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years in June amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in the costs of travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the economic recovery gathered momentum. The consumer price index increased 0.9% last month after advancing 0.6% in...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Core Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Earnings Reports#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#The Labor Department#S P#Treasury#Harris Financial Group#Kace Capital Advisors#Fed#Td Securities#Covid#Fait#Americas#Oanda#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Gas Price
Related
BusinessFXStreet.com

US inflation: Increasing discomfort

Annual inflation has reached 5.3% in the US in June. Its drivers are still very concentrated but there is concern that they will spread. Anecdotal evidence is accumulating that price pressures faced by companies are increasing. Price pressures as reported in the ISM survey send the same signal. Historically, they have been highly correlated with producer price inflation and consumer price inflation but the transmission depends on factors such as pricing power, competitive position, labour market bottlenecks, etc. The next several months will be crucial for the Federal Reserve and for financial markets, considering the Fed’s conviction that the inflation increase should be temporary. The bond market has bought into this view thus far but, going forward, its sensitivity to upside surprises to inflation should be higher than normal.
BusinessForbes

Growth Will Slow Faster Than Expected...Say The Data

The systemic “inflation” and “labor shortage” myths persist in the financial media despite data to the contrary:. Bond yields are falling (where’s the inflation?);. Housing and auto buying intentions are at 40-year lows. Inflation. The one-year inflation expectation measure from the University of Michigan’s (U of M) Consumer Sentiment Survey...
EconomyBusiness Insider

U.S. Leading Economic Index Climbs Less Than Expected In June

(RTTNews) - The Conference Board released a report on Thursday showing its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators increased by less than expected in the month of June. The report said the Conference Board's leading economic index climbed by 0.7 percent in June after advancing by a downwardly revised 1.2 percent in May.
Real EstateBusiness Insider

U.S. Housing Starts Spike More Than Expected In June

(RTTNews) - New residential construction in the U.S. showed a substantial increase in the month of June, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday. The Commerce Department said housing starts spiked by 6.3 percent to an annual rate of 1.643 million in June after jumping by 2.1 percent to a revised rate of 1.546 million in May.
Businessactionforex.com

Yen Drifting, Japan CPI As Expected

The Japanese yen has settled down on Tuesday, after starting the week with strong gains. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 109.38, down 0.04% on the day. The yen remains relatively strong and dropped as low as 109.05 on Wednesday, its lowest level since May. Japan inflation ticks...
Retailkurv.com

US Retail Sales Rose 0.6% In June, Better Than Decline Seen

(AP) – Americans spent more last month on clothing and dining out as the economy opened up amid fewer pandemic-related restrictions. U.S. retail sales rose a seasonal adjusted 0.6% in June from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. The increase was a surprise to Wall Street analysts, who had expected sales to fall slightly last month. Sales at bars and restaurants rose 2.3%, according to Friday’s report. Clothing store sales rose by 2.6% and sales at electronic shops were up 3.3%.
RetailFXStreet.com

US: Retail Sales increase by 0.6% in June vs. -0.4% expected

Retail Sales in US rose modestly in June. US Dollar Index clings to modest daily gains near 92.70. "Total sales for the April 2021 through June 2021 period were up 31.5% from the same period a year ago," the publication further revealed. "Retail trade sales were up 0.3% from May 2021 and up 15.6% above last year."
EconomyForexTV.com

U.S. Producer Prices Jump More Than Expected In June

After yesterday’s report showing the biggest increase in U.S. consumer prices in thirteen years, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing U.S. producer prices also jumped by much more than expected in the month of June. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand surged...
EconomyFXStreet.com

US: Headline CPI surged to 13-year highs in June – UOB

Senior Economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew reviews the latest US inflation data. “On Tue (13 Jul), the June CPI data released by US Labor Department showed US price inflation topped forecasts for the second straight month and by a wide margin with the y/y increase at the highest since 2008.”
EconomyFXStreet.com

US: Industrial Production expands by 0.4% in June vs. 0.7% expected

Industrial Production in US grew at a softer pace than expected in June. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 92.50. "In June, manufacturing output edged down 0.1%, as an ongoing shortage of semiconductors contributed to a decrease of 6.6% in the production of motor vehicles and parts."
U.S. PoliticsShareCast

US import prices rise as expected in June

The price of goods purchased overseas rose roughly as expected last month despite a large increase in energy costs. According to the Department of Labor, in seasonally adjusted terms the US import price index jumped at a month-on-month pace of 1.0% (consensus: 1.2%). While that was less than anticipated by...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

China shares rise on better-than-expected June retail sales data

* China June retail sales grows faster than expected. SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Thursday with liquor makers and banks leading gains, as investors cheered stronger retail sales in June while expecting an easier policy stance from the central bank to support an economic recovery. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.23% at 3,536.71 points. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.45%, with the banking sector sub-index rising 2.12% and the consumer staples sector up 1.47%. ** Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory surged 4.9% while shares of Tsingtao Brewery gained 4.7% in Shanghai.
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. CPI Comes As Bombshell

Experts projected a downtick in the US annual inflation rate to 4.9% in June from 5.0% in May. In theory, this should have proven that rampant inflation was a transitory phenomenon and the situation would finally be back on the rails and nothing would challenge a brisk economic recovery. Such a state of affairs should have cemented the strength of the US dollar. In fact, this is what actually happened to the greenback.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK bonds wilt after bigger-than-expected jump in CPI

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - British government bond prices fell sharply on Wednesday after an unexpectedly big jump in inflation to its highest in nearly three years, raising questions about whether the Bank of England might trim its stimulus or increase rates sooner than planned. Interest rate-sensitive two-year British government...
DrinksForexTV.com

UK Inflation Accelerates More Than Expected In June

UK consumer prices accelerated more-than-expected in June, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday. Inflation rose to 2.5 percent in June from 2.1 percent in May. The rate was forecast to climb to 2.2 percent. The annual growth was largely driven by prices of food, second-hand cars...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US: Annual PPI climbs to 7.3% in June vs. 6.8% expected

Annual PPI in US rose at a stronger pace than expected in June. US Dollar Index drops into the negative territory below 92.50. Further details of the publication revealed that the annual Core PPI advanced to 5.6% from 4.8% in May, surpassing analysts' estimate of 5.1%. Despite the stronger-than-expected PPI...
Businessactionforex.com

Blockbuster CPI Lifts US Dollar

The title says it all as much higher than expected US inflation data saw tapering sentiment rise sharply, pushing the US dollar higher across the board. That sentiment saw the overnight US 30-year bond auction underwhelm but overall, the reaction of US bond yields to the inflation data would have disappointed inflation vigilantes.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Inflation in June soars well beyond expectations, Powell in the hot seat

Headline inflation at 5.4% is the highest in 13 years. Core inflation rises 4.5%, largest annual rise in three decades. Dollar and Treasury yields gain on inflation prospects. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify in Congress, Wednesday and Thursday. The largest jump in overall prices in nearly 13 years...
BusinessNECN

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed After Hotter-Than-Expected U.S. Inflation Report

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade following the release of a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report for June. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.41% while the Topix index shed 0.21%. The Kospi in South Korea dipped 0.51%. Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% higher. MSCI's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy