Form 8-K HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOG For: Jul 13

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that on July 20, 2021, it received a notice (the "Notice") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that it was no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") due to the failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-K") with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Notice states that the Company is required to submit a plan to regain compliance with Rule 5250(c)(1) within 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice. If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, then Nasdaq can grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K to regain compliance.