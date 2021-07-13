Jupiter Wellness Announces initiation of Head-to-Head Trial Comparing JW-100 and Eucrisa(R) for the Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate Eczema
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW), today announced a head-to-head trial comparing JW-100 lotion with Eucrisa crisaborole ointment 2% for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate eczema (Atopic Dermatitis). Eucrisa is an FDA-approved topical non-steroidal lotion containing crisaborole approved for the treatment of mild to moderate eczema. JW-100 is a novel non-steroidal topical lotion containing cannabidiol (cbd) and Aspertame for the treatment of mild to moderate eczema.www.streetinsider.com
