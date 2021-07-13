Cancel
Jupiter Wellness Announces initiation of Head-to-Head Trial Comparing JW-100 and Eucrisa(R) for the Treatment of Mild-to-Moderate Eczema

 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW), today announced a head-to-head trial comparing JW-100 lotion with Eucrisa crisaborole ointment 2% for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate eczema (Atopic Dermatitis). Eucrisa is an FDA-approved topical non-steroidal lotion containing crisaborole approved for the treatment of mild to moderate eczema. JW-100 is a novel non-steroidal topical lotion containing cannabidiol (cbd) and Aspertame for the treatment of mild to moderate eczema.

Businessbirminghamnews.net

Jupiter Wellness Announces Appointment of Dr. Andy Goren to Scientific Advisory Board

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announced that Dr Andy Goren has been appointed to its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Andy Goren has more than twenty years of experience in clinical research, development, and commercialization of breakthrough therapeutics and diagnostics. Among his list of many firsts in dermatology, Dr. Goren was the first to develop a clinical genetic test for predicting androgenetic alopecia, the first to discover epigenetic markers predicting anti-androgen therapy response in female androgenetic alopecia, the first to develop a clinical acne vulgaris antibiotic response test based on P. Acnes bacterial genomics, and the first to develop a rapid-test for predicting Minoxidil response in Androgenetic Alopecia.
