Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Winter Drill Program Returns Highest Gold Values Reported to Date on Fisher Gold Project, Saskatchewan

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Taiga Gold Corp (CSE:TGC) ("Taiga") has received analytical results from SGO Mining Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SSR Mining Inc. ("SSRM") (TSX: SSRM)(NASDAQ: SSRM) containing analytical results from drilling carried out in early 2021 on the Fisher Property (the "Property") located 125km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The Property is contiguous to the north, south and east with SSRM's Seabee Gold Operation and is owned and operated by the Fisher Joint Venture ("Fisher JV"), comprised of 80% ownership by SSRM and 20% by TGC. 2021 Q1 drilling focussed on mineralization at the Mac North Zone, discovered earlier by SGO personnel. Analytical results from this program returned the highest gold values reported to date at Fisher, confirming the continuity and tenor of gold mineralization in this area. Drilling activity was suspended due to break-up conditions in early April and resumed in June 2021 (see TGC news release June 3rd, 2021). This current drilling activity has recently been concluded (details below).

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#Saskatchewan#Streetinsider Premium#Cse#Sgo Mining Inc#Ssr Mining Inc#Ssrm#The Fisher Property#The Fisher Joint Venture#Tgc News#Au#Taiga Gold#Mac North#137 88#Eagle Plains Resources#Qaqc#The Seabee Gold Operation#Santoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Laboratories
Related
Economycharlottenews.net

Canagold Drills 30.8 gpt Gold Over 3.9 Meters at New Polaris Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX:CCM, OTCQB:CRCUF, Frankfurt:CANA) announces high-grade gold assay results for three additional drill holes from the ongoing, fully-funded 24,000 meter (m), 47-hole drill program at its 100% owned New Polaris Gold project in northwestern British Columbia. The property is located 100 kilometers (km) south of Atlin, BC and 60 km northeast of Juneau, Alaska.
Economydallassun.com

Aztec Drilling Intersects Broad, High-Grade Gold-Silver Mineralized Zones at the Tombstone Project, Arizona; Including 1.39 gpt Gold and 56.40 gpt Silver (2.196 gpt AuEq) over 96.04 m

5 holes drilled under the north-central Contention pit confirm and expand the high grade, near surface, oxidized gold-silver mineralization. 20-hole program continues to expand the width and length of mineralization at north and central portions of the Contention Pit. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Aztec Minerals...
Metal Miningdallassun.com

Southern Empire Options Pedro Gold Project, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / Southern Empire Resources Corp. ('Southern Empire')(TSXV:SMP) announces that it has entered into an option agreement (the 'Agreement') with Commander Resources Ltd. ('Commander' TSX-V: CMD) allowing Southern Empire to acquire a 100% beneficial interest in the Pedro Gold Project in northeastern Durango State, México.
Nevada StateStreetInsider.com

Patriot Gold Announces Results from Drilling Program at Windy Peak Gold Project in Nevada

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Patriot Gold Corp. (CSE: PGOL)(OTCQB: PGOL) ("Patriot") today announced results from its recent drilling program at the Windy Peak Gold Project in Churchill County, Nevada. The drilling program was designed to follow up 2019 drilling results in the Windy Flats North area and to target historic drill intercepts in the Windy Peak Base and Windy Flats South target areas.
Economydallassun.com

Granite Creek Copper Reports First Results from Phase 1 of 2021 Drill Program, Including 43.50 Meters of 1.40 % Copper Equivalent, at the Carmacks Copper-Gold-Silver Project in Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ('Granite Creek' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the first tranche of assays from Phase 1 of the Company's 2021 drilling program on its 100%-owned Carmacks project. This recently completed first phase consisted of nineteen diamond drill holes, totalling 6355 meters, focused on the existing resource area with the goals of strengthening confidence in the resource model, evaluating opportunities for resource expansion and/or upgrading the sulphide portion of Zones 1 and 2000S from an inferred to indicated resource, and evaluating continuity of mineralization in Zone 13 (Figure 1).
StreetInsider.com

Grande Portage Resources Adds Second Drill at the Herbert Gold Project in S.E. Alaska

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2021) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) (OTCQB: GPTRF) (FSE: GPB) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that on July 4th it commenced drilling using 1 rig (two 12 hour shifts per day) at its Herbert Gold project in S.E. Alaska.
Industryaustinnews.net

Pelangio Reports Results From Maiden RC Drill Program At Dankran Project, Ghana

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ('Pelangio' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the completion of a maiden reverse circulation ('RC') exploration drilling program on its Dankran project in Ghana, with a number of significant drill intercepts returned. The program was designed as an initial test of several gold ('Au')-in-soil anomalies identified on the Dankran project plus test for the strike extension of the Obuom Mine structure immediately to the northeast of Dankran. The drilling program confirmed the Obuom Mine trend as the most promising target at Dankran, intercepting multiple generally narrow zones of mineralization with indications of higher-grade potential in one hole and width potential in another hole.
Nevada StateStreetInsider.com

Sky Gold Commences Drill Program on Priority Targets on the Evening Star Property, Nevada

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSXVSKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to report the commencement of a diamond drill program on its Evening Star Property, located in Mineral County, Nevada. The Evening Star property is prospective for gold mineralization and CRD (Carbonate Replacement Deposit) base and precious (silver and gold) mineralization, and is located 12 kilometers southeast of the town of Hawthorne. The property is north of, and contiguous to the Pamlico property, owned by Newrange Gold Corp.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

CAVU Intersects Copper-Bearing Skarn at Hopper Copper-Gold Project and Updates on Current Drilling Program

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2021) - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (FSE: 8NQ) ("CAVU" or the "Company"), reports that approximately 250 meters has been drilled in 3 holes on the Hopper Copper-Gold Project in Yukon prior to a temporary pause in drilling due to a posed safety risk to personnel from a forest fire in the area. The crew has been temporarily moved to Whitehorse, Yukon and the Company expects the drilling program to commence shortly after receiving clearance from the local authorities. The Hopper Property is in the traditional territory of the Champagne Aishihik First Nations.
Economyhawaiitelegraph.com

Gold Springs Resource Increases its 2021 Drilling Program to 13,300 meters

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC, OTCQB:GRCAF) (the 'Company' or 'GRC') is pleased to announce that it has increased its 2021 drilling program to 13,300 meters at the Gold Springs project located on the border of Nevada and Utah, USA, in the prolific Great Basin of Western USA, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, both from a political and environmental point of view.
Economyresourceworld.com

Puma Exploration Drills Visible Gold (Vg) in the Inaugural Drilling Program at Williams Brook Gold Property, New Brunswick, Canada

Puma Exploration Inc., [PUMA-TSXV], (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to released initial observations from its 2021 inaugural diamond drill campaign at its 100-per-cent-controlled Williams Brook Gold property, located in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada (see press release 2021-06-30). The program is designed to trace the high-grade gold vein networks exposed at surface at the Lynx Gold Zone (see press release 2021-03-31) to better defined any potential high-grade shoot gold system extending at depth and along strike.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Argo Gold Update on the Uchi Gold Drill Program

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2021) - Argo Gold Inc.(CSE: ARQ) (OTCQB: ARBTF) (FSE: P3U) ("Argo Gold") has completed a 2670 metre drill program at the Uchi Lake Gold Project. The drill program tested the downdip and strike extension at Northgate, biogeochemical anomalies proximal to the main mineralized Woco-Northgate trend, and drill tested Raingold on a parallel mineralized structure (the HST Zone) located to the west of the main mineralized Woco-Northgate structure.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

GGX Gold Diamond Drilling Program - 18 New Holes Completed and Continuing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the 'Company' or 'GGX') is pleased to provide an update on its exploration work at the Company's 100% owned Gold Drop property in the Historic Greenwood Mining Camp in British Columbia, Canada. Core logging and sampling are...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Granite Creek Copper Completes IP Survey and Launches Phase 2 of Expanded Drill Program at Carmacks Copper-Gold Project in Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX | OTCQB:GCXXF) ('Granite Creek' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Simcoe Geophysics has completed a 20.8 line kilometer ('km') induced polarization (IP) survey on the Company's Carmacks North target area. Preliminary results from the survey have identified several near surface chargeability anomalies that have been prioritized as trenching and reverse circulation ('RC') drill targets for Phase 2 of the 2021 season.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals and GoldSpot Discoveries Identify Numerous Drill Targets on the Wilding Gold Project in Central Newfoundland

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") and GoldSpot Discoveries Corp (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot"), a leading technology services company leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process, are pleased to report on the results of a property-wide comprehensive data review, compilation and drill target selection on the Wilding Gold Project ("Wilding") in Newfoundland using traditional geological and machine learning methods. The results of this exercise identified 54 prospective areas, ranked in order of priority with 10 areas identified as high priority drill targets.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Snowline Gold Initial Drill Program Intersects Near Surface Mineralized Structure at Its Einarson Gold Project and Advances Exploration at Rogue

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. All 9 holes drilled on Einarson's Jupiter Zone to date have intersected a near-surface pyrite and arsenopyrite-bearing structural zone over 230 metres of strike length. Mineralized interval widths range from 0.2 metres...

Comments / 0

Community Policy