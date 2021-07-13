Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) Announces Strategic Banking Agreement with JPMorgan Chase; $5M Credit Facility

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.4% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 79,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,703,000 after acquiring an additional 663,035 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 27,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 360,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.6% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 5,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.
