Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) Announces Strategic Banking Agreement with JPMorgan Chase; $5M Credit Facility

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) announced its new strategic commercial banking relationship with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., which includes entering into a $5 million credit facility, executed July 12, 2021, following the termination of the Company's prior credit facility with White Oak Commercial Finance, effective July 9, 2021. This broad-ranging banking relationship provides a foundation for the Company to solidify its financial objectives and a basis to expand its financial capabilities going forward.

