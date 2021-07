News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced an increased binding proposal (the "Proposal") to acquire all of the outstanding subordinate voting shares and multiple voting shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) ("EXFO") from US$7.50 to US$8.00 in cash per share. VIAVI has submitted a binding proposal to the EXFO board of directors, including a definitive form of Arrangement Agreement based substantially on the form agreed in connection with the proposed going private transaction between EXFO and its chairman and majority shareholder, Germain Lamonde (the "Going Private Transaction"). The increased binding proposal from VIAVI reflects EXFO's recently announced fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results in which bookings increased 47.2% year-on-year to US$87 million with a book-to-bill ratio at 1.20. EXFO's business strength reflects both a macroeconomic recovery and secular industry growth demand driven by 5G wireless and fiber network deployment. EXFO's strong results and future prospects further underpin the inadequate US$6.00 consideration of the Going Private Transaction.