Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) announces Flashtalking signed definitive agreement to be acquired by Mediaocean

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) ("SigmaTron"), an electronic manufacturing services company, and Wagz, Inc. ("Wagz"), a privately held pet technology ("Pet Tech") company, today announced that they have executed a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger ("Agreement"). This follows the announcement last year on June 4, 2020 that the parties had executed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") relating to a proposed business combination. The LOI served as a framework that led to the Agreement between the two companies. Under the Agreement SigmaTron would issue 2,443,870 shares of Common Stock of SigmaTron to the shareholders of Wagz. This would result in the stockholders of Wagz owning up to approximately 28% of SigmaTron, and Wagz operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of SigmaTron. Currently, it is expected that the deal will close by the end of September 2021 and is subject to the achievement of certain milestones and the satisfaction of conditions by both parties prior to closing. At this time, there are no plans to raise additional capital as the projected growth is expected to be funded by SigmaTron's available line of credit.