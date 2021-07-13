Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) announces Flashtalking signed definitive agreement to be acquired by Mediaocean

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE: SFE) ("Safeguard" or the "Company") today announced that Flashtalking signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Mediaocean. The combined entity will leverage Flashtalking's best-in-class solutions for primary ad serving, creative personalization, identity management, and verification with Mediaocean's mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising used by the world's leading brands and agencies.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sfe#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Safeguard Scientifics#The Company#Omnichannel Advertising
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

10x Genomics (TXG) Signs Global Patent Cross License Agreement with Bio-Rad (BIO)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today announced that it has entered into a global settlement and cross-license agreement with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb). The agreement resolves all outstanding litigation and other proceedings between the two companies across all jurisdictions around the world, and dismissing all infringement claims with prejudice.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Enters $4.1 Million Dollar Agreement to Acquire, a Profitable General Contracting, Demolition and Hauling Services Company

Red Line Contractors LLC, Is A General Contracting, Demolition And Hauling Services Company, The Industry Leading Demolition Company In Its Field. FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2021 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ('SPOI' or the 'Company'), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue generating waste/recycling subsidiary plus a newly launched medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Red Line Contractors LLC, a general contracting, demolition and hauling services company, the industry leading demolition company in its field.
Businesschannele2e.com

Cognizant Acquires Smart Factories Consulting Firm TQS Integration

Global IT consulting firm Cognizant has acquired TQS Integration, a privately owned global industrial data and intelligence company that offers smart factory consulting services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 439 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology...
PetsStreetInsider.com

Sigmatron Int'l (SGMA) and Wagz, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) ("SigmaTron"), an electronic manufacturing services company, and Wagz, Inc. ("Wagz"), a privately held pet technology ("Pet Tech") company, today announced that they have executed a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger ("Agreement"). This follows the announcement last year on June 4, 2020 that the parties had executed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") relating to a proposed business combination. The LOI served as a framework that led to the Agreement between the two companies. Under the Agreement SigmaTron would issue 2,443,870 shares of Common Stock of SigmaTron to the shareholders of Wagz. This would result in the stockholders of Wagz owning up to approximately 28% of SigmaTron, and Wagz operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of SigmaTron. Currently, it is expected that the deal will close by the end of September 2021 and is subject to the achievement of certain milestones and the satisfaction of conditions by both parties prior to closing. At this time, there are no plans to raise additional capital as the projected growth is expected to be funded by SigmaTron's available line of credit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kraken Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire PanGeo And Announces Public Offering Of Units

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Kraken Robotics Inc. (" Kraken" or the " Company") (TSXV: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada's Ocean Company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive share purchase agreement (the " PanGeo Agreement") whereby Kraken Robotics Systems Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kraken, will acquire all of the issued share capital of PGH Capital Inc. (" PGH Capital") on substantially similar terms to those set out in the non-binding letter of intent dated April 8, 2021, and disclosed in the Company's press release dated April 9, 2021 (the " PanGeo Transaction"). PGH Capital operates its business through its subsidiaries, PanGeo Subsea Inc. and PanGeo Subsea Scotland Limited (collectively with PGH Capital, " PanGeo"). PanGeo is a private Canadian services company specializing in high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions for the sub-seabed with offices in St. John's, Newfoundland and Aberdeen, United Kingdom. PanGeo's assets consist primarily of human capital, know-how and equipment comprised mostly of sub bottom imaging units and acoustic imaging units that are used to provide sub-seabed survey services.
BusinessBusiness Insider

DexKo Global has signed an agreement to acquire Brink International

DexKo Global Inc ("DexKo") has reached an agreement to acquire the European towbar solutions specialist Brink International. The Netherlands-based company expands DexKo's portfolio into the area of engineered towing and carrying solutions. NOVI, Mich., KÖTZ, Germany, and STAPHORST, Netherlands, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- DexKo Global ("DexKo"), a global leader...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Medigus (MDGS) Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale Distributor

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology-based company engaged in advancing innovative solutions for large-scale market applications, today announced it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to purchase a controlling interest in a Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) electronics distributor (the target company) with several outlets in Israel and a growing e-commerce operation.
Gamblingcdcgamingreports.com

Scientific Games announces proposal to acquire remaining equity of SciPlay

Scientific Games Thursday announced it has submitted a proposal to its Board of Directors to acquire the remaining 19% equity in SciPlay. If the all-stock transaction is approved, SciPlay will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the gambling products and services provider. Scientific Games currently owns approximately 81% of the economic...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

HeartFlow Announces Merger with Longview Acquisition Corp. II (LGV)

HeartFlow Holding, Inc. ("HeartFlow", or the "Company"), the leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, and Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Businessmartechseries.com

mdf commerce Signs Marketing Agreement for Its Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Solution With Premier Alaska Native Corporation

This agreement will expand the market reach of mdf commerce in the CLM space and highlights the innovative value of mdf commerce products. mdf commerce inc., a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, today announces a new marketing agreement with Alutiiq Professional Consulting, LLC (APC). APC is a sister company to Alutiiq, LLC (Alutiiq), a premier Alaska Native Corporation-owned company whose subsidiaries are leading providers of specialized services to the US Federal Government. Through this agreement, APC will be able to introduce the mdf commerce contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution to its own clients and partners, complementing its portfolio of services with an enterprise-grade CLM solution that streamlines the complete contract lifecycle.
Los Angeles, CAmartechseries.com

GameSquare Esports Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cut+Sew/Zoned, a Gaming and Lifestyle Marketing Agency

Cut+Sew/Zoned is a dynamic gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, California. Clients of Cut+Sew/Zoned have included multiple Fortune 100 consumer brands and exciting gaming companies such as Amazon’s Crown Channel, Tiv, Mavix Chairs, HyperX, and Play One Up. Expected to add additional marketing and strategy capabilities with...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ali Group And Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

Ali Holding S.r.l. ("Ali Group"), one of the largest and most diversified global leaders in the foodservice equipment industry, and Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) - Get Report today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Ali Group will acquire Welbilt in an all-cash transaction for $24.00 per share, or approximately $3.5 billion in aggregate equity value and $4.8 billion in enterprise value. The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.
Businessmartechseries.com

Mediaocean to Acquire Flashtalking, Adding Complementary Solutions to Power $200 Billion in Annualized Media Spend

Combined companies will establish the most trusted, independent technology platform for omnichannel advertising with emphasis on cross-channel video and dynamic creative. Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, and Flashtalking, the leading independent ad management platform, announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement in which Mediaocean will acquire Flashtalking. The combined entity will infuse Flashtalking’s best-in-class solutions for primary ad serving, creative personalization, identity management, and verification with Mediaocean’s modern system of record used by the world’s leading brands and agencies.
Businessmediapost.com

Mediaocean Acquiring Flashtalking, Preps For IPO

Mediaocean, one of the major media-buying processing system providers used by Madison Avenue, has agreed to acquire Flashtalking, an innovative independent digital ad server provider. Terms of the deal, announced this morning, were not disclosed, but the Wall Street Journal reported private equity-backed Mediaocean will pay $500 million for Flashtalking,...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

First Western Financial (MYFW), Teton Financial Services Announce the Signing of a Merger Agreement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. First Western Financial, Inc., "First Western" (Nasdaq: MYFW), parent company of First Western Trust Bank, "the Bank," and Teton Financial Services, parent company of Rocky Mountain Bank, today announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Teton Financial Services would merge with and into First Western. Teton Financial Services has three branches in the state of Wyoming, assets of $420.7 million, total deposits of $374.6 million, and total loans of $267.9 million as of June 30, 2021. Teton Financial Services also offers trust and wealth management services and had $394.1 million in assets under management as of June 30, 2021.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Canada Life announces agreement to acquire ClaimSecure Inc.

This transaction enhances Canada Life's presence in the third-party administrator and. WINNIPEG, MB, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life), a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc., has reached an agreement to acquire ClaimSecure Inc. (ClaimSecure), an industry-leading healthcare management firm that provides health and dental claim management services to private and public businesses in Canada. This transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
RetailStreetInsider.com

FOBI AI (FOBIF) Signs LOI to Acquire Qples

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Inc. (OTCQB: FOBIF) a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce the signing of a Binding Letter Of Intent ("LOI") to acquire Qples, a key player in the Coupon Industry with relationships to leading CPG brands and full support of the new AI (8112) Digital Standard for coupons. Qples is a cash flow positive business that is expected to generate approximately $USD 1,000,000 in revenues for 2021 and $2,000,00 for 2022 prior to any impact from this acquisition, which is expected to be completed in August, subject to customary due diligence and Exchange approvals.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) Announces Strategic Banking Agreement with JPMorgan Chase; $5M Credit Facility

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) announced its new strategic commercial banking relationship with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., which includes entering into a $5 million credit facility, executed July 12, 2021, following the termination of the Company's prior credit facility with White Oak Commercial Finance, effective July 9, 2021. This broad-ranging banking relationship provides a foundation for the Company to solidify its financial objectives and a basis to expand its financial capabilities going forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy