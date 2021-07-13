Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) announces Flashtalking signed definitive agreement to be acquired by Mediaocean
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE: SFE) ("Safeguard" or the "Company") today announced that Flashtalking signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Mediaocean. The combined entity will leverage Flashtalking's best-in-class solutions for primary ad serving, creative personalization, identity management, and verification with Mediaocean's mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising used by the world's leading brands and agencies.www.streetinsider.com
