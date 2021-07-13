Verizon (VZ) and Mastercard (MA) Partner to Bring 5G to the Global Payments Industry
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Verizon Business (NYSE: VZ) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) today announced a strategic partnership expected to drive transformational solutions for the global payments and commerce ecosystem. From contactless shopping and autonomous checkout technology to Cloud Point of Sale (POS) solutions, Mastercard and Verizon Business will collaborate to deliver scalable innovations that drive the industry forward and create new experiences for consumers and businesses alike.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0