F.N.B. Corp (FNB) to acquire Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.88.