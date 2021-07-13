Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

F.N.B. Corp (FNB) to acquire Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. F.N.B. Corporation ("FNB") (NYSE: FNB) and Howard Bancorp, Inc. ("Howard") (NASDAQ: HBMD) today announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement for FNB to acquire Howard, including its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Howard Bank, in an all-stock transaction valued at $21.96 per share, or a fully diluted market value of approximately $418 million, based upon the closing stock price of FNB as of Monday, July 12, 2021.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fnb#Hbmd#F N B Corporation#Fnb#Hbmd#Streetinsider Premium#F N B Corporation#Howard Bancorp#The Boards Of Directors#Howard Bank#Morgan Stanley#Llc#Reed Smith Llp#Keefe Bruyette Woods#Stifel Company#Investor Relations#Sec#Www Sec Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) to acquire West Suburban in cash and stock transaction

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSBC) ("Old Second") and West Suburban Bancorp, Inc. ("West Suburban") jointly announced today the signing of a definitive merger agreement for Old Second to acquire West Suburban in a cash and stock transaction.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,493 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,855 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

FNB Corporation (FNB) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

FNB Corporation (NYSE:FNB) Good morning and welcome to the F.N.B Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Lisa Constantine, Investor Relations. Ms. Constantine, please go ahead.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Middleby Corp (MIDD) Will Not Increase its Offer to Acquire Welbilt (WBT)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) ("Middleby") today announced that, under the terms of its previously announced Merger Agreement with Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT), it will not exercise its right to propose any modifications to the terms of the Merger Agreement and will allow the five-day match period to expire. Middleby expects that the Merger Agreement will terminate at the end of the match period today.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

HeartFlow Announces Merger with Longview Acquisition Corp. II (LGV)

HeartFlow Holding, Inc. ("HeartFlow", or the "Company"), the leader in revolutionizing precision heart care, and Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Baltimore, MDAmerican Banker

FNB buying Howard Bancorp to bulk up in Baltimore

FNB Corp. in Pittsburgh is buying Baltimore’s biggest local bank. The $38 billion-asset FNB said it agreed to pay $418 million in stock for the $2.6 billion-asset Howard Bancorp. Howard was founded in 2004 in suburban Ellicott City, Maryland, by Mary Ann Scully, American Banker’s Community Banker of the Year...
StocksBusiness Insider

Howard Bancorp Surges On Decision To Be Bought By F.N.B Corp.

(RTTNews) - Shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (HBMD) are up more than 28% after the company announced its decision to being bought by F.N.B. Corporation (FNB), in an all-stock transaction valued at $21.96 per share or $418 million. Howard, that operates 13 full-service banking offices in Baltimore and the greater...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.88.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for F.N.B. Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post $305.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.25 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $305.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

United Community Banks (UCBI) will acquire Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQGS: UCBI) ("United") and Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQCM: RBNC) ("Reliant") announced today the execution of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which United will acquire Reliant, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliant Bank (the "Merger"), in an all-stock transaction with an aggregate value of approximately $517 million, or $30.58 per share of Reliant common stock, based on United's closing stock price of $31.07 on July 13, 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Several other large...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CAMG Solamere Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CAMG Solamere Management LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 1.7% of CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CAMG Solamere Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SageGuard Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $2.06 Million Position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 135,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 11,787 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $17,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of ESSA Bancorp worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy