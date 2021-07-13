F.N.B. Corp (FNB) to acquire Howard Bancorp (HBMD)
F.N.B. Corporation ("FNB") (NYSE: FNB) and Howard Bancorp, Inc. ("Howard") (NASDAQ: HBMD) today announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement for FNB to acquire Howard, including its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Howard Bank, in an all-stock transaction valued at $21.96 per share, or a fully diluted market value of approximately $418 million, based upon the closing stock price of FNB as of Monday, July 12, 2021.www.streetinsider.com
