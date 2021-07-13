Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Italy's Enel to sell green power to Johnson & Johnson in virtual deal

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2gjL_0avO2Xlo00
The logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen at the Milan headquarters, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN, July 13 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest utility Enel (ENEI.MI) has agreed to sell 270 gigawatt hours of renewable power a year to Johnson & Johnson to help the U.S. healthcare giant reach climate targets.

The 10-year Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA), which will start in January 2023, is for electricity delivered into the grid from three wind and solar plants currently under construction in Spain, Enel said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move is a step towards Johnson & Johnson achieving its climate goal of 100% renewable electricity in Europe by 2023 and globally by 2025.

VPPAs are increasingly used by companies to bolster their green credentials and lock in prices for their energy.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
182K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enel Green Power#Italy#Milan#Vppas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Italy's Enel edging out rivals for ERG assets: press

Italian company ERG put its hydroelectric and gas-fired power assets up for sale in March. Italian energy company Enel is beating its rivals in the pursuit of the hydroelectric and gas assets from Italian renewable energy company ERG, national media reported July 19. Italian news service Il Sole 24 Ore...
Businessinsideevs.com

Enel X And VW To Install Over 3,000 Fast Chargers In Italy

Volkswagen Group announced that together with Enel X, the Enel Group’s advanced energy solutions business line, it will establish a new joint venture (50/50) to build a fast-charging infrastructure in Italy. The plan is to deploy, own and operate more than 3,000 high power charging points (up to 350 kW...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

EU to widen carbon market scope in push to meet climate goals

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Shipping is to be included in Europe’s emissions trading system (ETS) and costs for all polluters are likely to rise under European Commission plans to meet the EU’s climate targets, documents published on Wednesday showed. Carbon markets will also be set up for emissions from...
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Enel X and Volkswagen team up for electric mobility in Italy

Enel X, the Enel Group’s advanced energy solutions business line, and the leading auto manufacturer Volkswagen Group signed an agreement aimed at setting up a full function joint venture of equal partners to enhance the electric vehicle (EV) uptake in Italy (the “JV”). The JV will operate in Italy as Charging Point Operator (“CPO”) by investing in, deploying between 2021 and 2025, owning and operating a high power charging (HPC) network. The network will count on more than 3,000 charging points of up to 350 kW each across the national territory. The charging network will enable a comfortable ride with electric vehicles from North to South of the Peninsula.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Germany's Hugo Boss expects 2021 revenue growth of 30-35%

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) said on Tuesday it expects its revenue to grow by 30% to 35% this year as customers return to shops with the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns. Severely impacted by the pandemic, Hugo Boss has focused on expanding its ecommerce...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Australia's Spark Infrastructure gets $3.7 billion buyout offer

July 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s Spark Infrastructure Group said on Thursday it has received a buyout proposal from private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, valuing the electricity infrastructure investor at A$4.91 billion ($3.67 billion). Spark shareholders will get A$2.80 for each share they...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

British minister asks for monitoring of Vectura's proposed takeover by Philip Morris -The Times

(Reuters) - British Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has asked officials to monitor drugmaker Vectura Group PLC's proposed takeover by U.S. tobacco group Philip Morris International Inc, the Times newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3efO4ag. Kwarteng is understood to be working with officials to better understand the plans Philip Morris has for Vectura, according to the report, which did not elaborate on the officials.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

RBC CEO David McKay hints at hybrid work model

July 14 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada, the country’s largest lender, is exploring a flexible and hybrid work arrangement to bring its employees back to the office. The bank will test various models over the next few months and make adjustments to its plans accordingly, Chief Executive Officer David McKay said in a post on LinkedIn on Wednesday. (bit.ly/3eiAdjo)
BusinessNews 12

General Motors suing Ford for alleged trademark violations on Super Cruise

Electric vehicle start-up Rivian is closing a $2.5 billion funding round led by Amazon, Ford, and T. Rowe price. Overall, the company has raised about $10.5 billion to date. This comes days after Rivian announced it plans on opening a second manufacturing plant in the U.S. Rivian will soon be a part of Amazon's delivery service as well after the company purchased 100,000 electric vehicles from the start-up.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

UK will threaten to tear up Boris Johnson’s promises in Brexit deal as businesses list problems

As Boris Johnson prepares to launch a new round of hostilities with Brussels with the publication of a command paper setting out demands for change to the Northern Ireland protocol, businesses have issued a warning of higher prices and less choice for customers in the province if the prime minister’s Brexit deal is implemented in full.The latest warning, echoed by Marks and Spencer chair Archie Norman, comes ahead of government ministers unveiling their plans for the future of the agreement – which Britain is no longer happy with. Brexit minister David Frost will outline a “new approach” under which...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Sydney Airport rejects $17 bln buyout proposal amid deal frenzy

SYDNEY, July 15 (Reuters) - Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (SYD.AX) said on Thursday it would reject a A$22.26 billion ($16.6 billion) takeover proposal from a group of infrastructure funds, the biggest of a frenzy of Australian deals in reaction to record-low interest rates. The operator of Australia's largest airport...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil prices extend losses as investors brace for more supplies

SINGAPORE, July 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices extended losses on Thursday as investors braced for more supplies following a compromise between top OPEC producers and as U.S. fuel stocks rose last week, raising concerns about demand at the world’s largest consumer. Brent crude futures for September dropped 44 cents, or...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...

Comments / 0

Community Policy