Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Car prices are through the roof. These are the other pricey parts of the new American life

By By Moira Ritter, CNN Business
kq2.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's no escaping it: Prices are rising across the board, including all the essentials -- food, clothing and shelter. American home prices are up 20% over the past year. Prices of food eaten outside the home were up more than 4% in June over the past year, and apparel prices rose nearly 5% over the same time period.

www.kq2.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Food Prices#Used Cars#Sticker Price#American#Covid#Jd Power#Kelley Blue Book#Cnn Business#Edmunds Com#Aaa#Str
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Garwood, NJNews 12

New car customers must contend with limited inventory, higher prices

General Motors has announced it will halt the production of trucks for one week. It is the latest blow to the auto industry at a time when buyers are already paying more. “I’ve been through the energy crisis, 9/11 – but it’s never been like this. Never like this,” says Ralph Marano, owner of Marano and Sons Auto Sales in Garwood.
Economygmauthority.com

Average Used Vehicle Price Hits $25,000 For The First Time

Used car prices are rocketing to unprecedented new highs, with the average used vehicle price recently reaching $25,000 for the first time. According to a a recent report from Cox Automotive, the average used vehicle price listing was set at $25,101 at the end of June, up from $24,414 the month prior. Just last year, the average used vehicle price listing hit $20,000, and has risen 26 percent year-over year, and 29 percent since 2019.
Buying CarsConsumer Reports.org

How to Navigate Surging New-Car Prices

If you’re looking to buy a new or used car, now might not be the best time to find a great deal. Long story short, it’s a seller’s market, and analysts say it may stay that way well into next year. A global semiconductor shortage has been causing production delays, leading to fewer new cars for sale and fewer manufacturer incentives to buy them. Less availability has driven up new-car prices, while pushing people toward an already tight supply of used cars. Those pre-owned cars have gotten drastically more expensive because of the rise in demand from consumers, as well as rental car companies that are being creative in replenishing the fleets they liquidated last year.
Buying CarsThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

TOM PURCELL: Car buying experience hurt by the dying art of haggling

Car buyers are getting crushed by the rapid increase in the cost of new and used cars, but my dad’s old-school negotiating techniques might offer some relief. Thanks to the rippling effects of the pandemic and the lockdowns, it’s harder to find a new car to buy in the first place.
EconomyAutoblog

Average new car transaction prices set another record in June

Industry data compiled and parsed by KBB declared a record for average new car transaction prices in May at $41,263. That represented an Olympic high jump of $2,125, or 5.4%, over May 2020, and a bump of $493, or 1.2%, over April 2021. KBB ended up revising May's final figure up to $42,330, making the difference even larger. The number crunchers have released their conclusions for June, finding transaction prices rising again to $42,258. That's another record according to KBB's data, as well as being a 6.36% superhero leap over June 2020 and a 2.24% rise over May 2021. The only brand that didn't register a year-on-year transaction price increase in June was Tesla — the same happened in May — but that could be down to Tesla not reporting its Model S and Model X prices. The only segments to see price declines compared to June of last year were battery electric vehicles (-13.4%), high performance cars (-9.4%) and vans (-1.1%).
Buying Carsagrinews-pubs.com

Some used vehicles now cost more than original sticker price

DETROIT (AP) — When it was new, the window sticker price on a typical 2019 Toyota Tacoma SR double cab pickup was just under $29,000. Two years later, dealers are paying almost $1,000 more than that to buy the same vehicle, even though it’s used. Then they’re selling it to...
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Used Car Prices In America At A Record High

The global pandemic brought the auto industry to a standstill last year, forcing manufacturers to close production facilities around the world. With many consumers facing financial hardship, sales of new cars also plummeted. Now, just as the auto industry is starting to recover, the ongoing semiconductor crisis is causing major supply issues and production shutdowns.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Average New Car Prices Soared To All-Time High In June

As Ford Authority has reported extensively in recent months, both new and used vehicle prices have been reaching new record highs with each passing month. A byproduct of the semiconductor chip shortage that is still plaguing production, average new car prices just keep getting higher as inventory continues to shrink and buyers shrug off this alarming trend and continue to snatch up whatever sort of vehicles they can get their hands on. Now, unsurprisingly, average new car prices have reached another all-time high in the month of June, according to new data from Kelley Blue Book.
Davie, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Drivers flock to pricey used cars with new ones hard to find

Used cars have become pandemic gold. Sellers are commanding lofty prices for their trade-ins. Buyers unable to score a brand new set of wheels due to supply shortages are scrambling to get their hands on late-model rides. And for AutoNation and other dealers, it’s a great time to be in the car business. The Fort-Lauderdale-based auto retailing giant reported a whopping $7 billion in quarterly ...
Retailwolfstreet.com

Normally Astute American Car Buyers Just Pay Whatever: AutoNation, Largest Auto Dealer in the US

The explosion of per-vehicle gross profit shows why buying a car or truck now is nuts. But lots of people did though they didn’t need to: inflationary mindset. I’ve covered the mindboggling price increases in the new and used vehicle markets, retail and wholesale, from various aspects since last year, including the collapse in new and used vehicle inventories across the US due to a mix of issues. Today, we’ll check into this on a per-vehicle basis, in dollars and percentages, in terms of what consumers are paying on average, and just how massive the profits are that consumers are allowing dealers to make. These are truly stunning times. And it’s another sign that something in the market has broken.
CarsCarscoops

The Car Market Is So Hot, Vehicles Are Already Sold When They Hit The Lot

You’ve almost certainly heard about the problems the shortage of computer chips has caused with vehicle production over the past year. Various production lines have had to be idled, and some automakers are choosing to ship cars without certain electronic features, such as start-stop systems, just to get things moving.
Businesseverythinglubbock.com

How cars — new, used and rental — are putting inflation into high gear

(CBS MONEYWATCH) — Consumer prices are shooting upward at the fastest rate in 13 years. Driving that surge are — drivers. American motorists and their wheels — cars and trucks; new, used or rented — are the major culprit pushing consumer prices to the breaking point. The Consumer Price Index...

Comments / 0

Community Policy