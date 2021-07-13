Cancel
Prices keep soaring: Inflation rockets to a 13-year high

By By Chris Isidore, CNN Business
kq2.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrices keep rising in the United States, putting a squeeze on American consumers' wallets. That trend got worse in June. The consumer price index, the nation's key inflation measure, jumped 0.9% in June, the largest one-month increase in 13 years. Over the last 12 months, prices were up 5.4%, the biggest jump in annual inflation in nearly 13 years.

