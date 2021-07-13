Cancel
Watching a Virus Expand Inside a Bacterium Offers New Perspective on Virus Adaptability

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers at the University of Cambridge has developed a new experimental and theoretical platform to study how viruses evolve while spreading within an organism. In the study, published in PHYSICAL REVIEW X, the researchers used experimental data and simulations of a phage-bacteria ecosystem to uncover that viral expansions can transition from 'pulled' - where the expansion is led by the pioneering viral particles at the very edge of the population, to 'pushed', where the expansion is driven by viruses arising behind the front and within the infected region.

CancerNews-Medical.net

Study brings scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging

The human body is essentially made up of trillions of living cells. It ages as its cells age, which happens when those cells eventually stop replicating and dividing. Scientists have long known that genes influence how cells age and how long humans live, but how that works exactly remains unclear. Findings from a new study led by researchers at Washington State University have solved a small piece of that puzzle, bringing scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Simulations Reveal How Cyclic Peptides Diffuse Into Cells

Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology have developed a computational method based on large-scale molecular dynamics simulations to predict the cell-membrane permeability of cyclic peptides using a supercomputer. Their protocol has exhibited promising accuracy and may become a useful tool for the design and discovery of cyclic peptide drugs, which could help us reach new therapeutic targets inside cells beyond the capabilities of conventional small-molecule drugs or antibody-based drugs.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Mechanical Stimuli Influence Organ Growth

In addition to chemical factors, mechanical influences play an important role in the natural growth of human organs such as kidneys, lungs and mammary glands - but also in the development of tumors. Now a research team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has investigated the process in detail using organoids, three-dimensional model systems of such organs which are produced in the laboratory.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Sequencing the Microbiome: Five Recent Advances

Humans have trillions of microbes that inhabit our bodies, yet it is only in relatively recent years that we have started to fully appreciate their role in health and their link to numerous diseases. With advances in next-generation sequencing methodologies, we are starting to identify and even correct microbial configurations in disease.
Medical & Biotechftnnews.com

New LED Technology To Kill Viruses for Aviation Industry

SaveMoneyCutCarbon has introduced innovative antimicrobial LED technology that inactivates and kills viruses on surfaces. The company is partnering with Vyv, a USA headquartered health-tech industry leader and pioneer of antimicrobial LED technology, to bring the new lighting system to the UK. Tests conducted by independent laboratories show that Vyv's 405nm...
ScienceMedagadget.com

DNA Origami to Trap Viruses Inside Body

Researchers at the Technical University of Munich have developed a method to create tiny virus traps that can bind viral particles and render them harmless within the body. The technique relies on DNA origami to create self-assembling hollow nanocapsules, which are lined with molecules that will bind viruses and prevent them from leaving. With a viral pandemic currently running riot, such technologies should be very welcome for the future.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

The virus trap

To date, there are no effective antidotes against most virus infections. An interdisciplinary research team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has now developed a new approach: they engulf and neutralize viruses with nano-capsules tailored from genetic material using the DNA origami method. The strategy has already been tested against hepatitis and adeno-associated viruses in cell cultures. It may also prove successful against corona viruses.
Winona, MNWinona Daily News

Frank Bures: Lambda COVID virus variant in perspective

There have been a few newer news articles about yet another Sars-CoV-2 viral variant, labeled Lambda. The name for the virus was derived by the World Health Organization viral experts who chose to “simplify” the confusing Covid viral variants by assigning them Greek alphabet letters as variants arose, rather than the scientific virology delineation. For example in place of B.1.617.2, the variant that first arose in India, and is plaguing the world, they called it Delta. Even if we don’t study Greek and Latin in schools like kids used to, maybe the Greek letters are “simpler.”
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

How Cells Keep Gene Silencing in Check

Instead of being the basis for a protein, non-coding RNA molecules perform specific activities within cells: together with other factors, some non-coding RNAs can recruit enzymes that add specific chemical groups — or epigenetic tags — to the DNA molecule. These epigenetic modifications typically result in the silencing of target genes.
ScienceCosmos

Engineering a Virus

Gain-of-function research is a technique used in virology and genetics to alter the function of a virus, in order to better understand its evolution. However, some claims have been made that engineering a virus is too dangerous to justify this type of research. Cosmos spoke to two virus researchers, Associate...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Testing Blood Levels of ACE2 Species Could Help To Monitor SARS-CoV-2 Infection

A blood test that quantifies the protein ACE2, the cellular protein which allows entry of the coronavirus into cells, as well as ACE2 fragments, produced as a result of interaction with the virus, could be a simple and effective method for monitoring SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to a study led by Javier Sáez-Valero, from the UMH-CSIC Neurosciences Institute in Alicante, published in FASEB Journal.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with unusual RNA structures in human cells

SARS-CoV-2 The SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 194 million people. The pandemic has claimed more than 4.16 million lives. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains 14 open reading frames, with ORF1a and ORF1b occupying two-thirds of the genome and encoding...
Chemistrytechnologynetworks.com

Unexpected Chemistry Discovery Could Help in Environmental Micropollutant Removal

Army-funded research identified a new chemistry approach that could remove micropollutants from the environment. Micropollutants are biological or chemical contaminants that make their way into ground and surface waters in trace quantities. Using a pioneering imaging technique, Cornell University researchers obtained a high-resolution snapshot of how ligands, molecules that bind...
ScienceWired

DNA Has Four Bases. Some Viruses Swap in a Fifth

All life on Earth rests on the same foundation: a four-letter genetic alphabet spelling out a repertoire of three-letter words that specify 20 amino acids. These basic building blocks—the components of DNA and their molecular interpreters—lie at biology’s core. “It’s hard to imagine something more fundamental,” said Floyd Romesberg, a synthetic biologist at the pharmaceutical company Sanofi.
WildlifeHoward Hughes Medical Institute

Giant Amoeba-Infecting Viruses Rely on DNA-Packing Proteins

For some giant viruses, a DNA-packing trick may be essential for infectivity. Amoeba-infecting viruses called Marseilleviridae wind their DNA around proteins, like thread loosely wrapped around a spool. This packing arrangement may help Marseilleviridae hijack an amoeba’s cellular machinery to replicate itself, reports Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator Karolin Luger and colleagues July 22, 2021, in the journal Cell.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study shows inhalable nanocatchers can protect lung cells against SARS-CoV-2

Safe and effective inhalable nanocatchers that contain human angiotensin-converting enzyme II (hACE2) have been recently developed by a group of researchers from China, providing a plethora of potential benefits in comparison to existing treatments against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The exact approach is delineated in-depth in a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).
WildlifeScience Daily

Body size, digestive systems shape ungulate foraging

Research led by a University of Wyoming graduate student involving about 50 scientists from across the globe has provided new insights into the behavior of ungulates (hoofed animals) as it relates to forage conditions and water availability. Saeideh Esmaeili, who graduated from UW's Program in Ecology in December 2020 and...
ScienceMedical News Today

Long COVID: Epstein-Barr virus may offer clues

More than 95% of healthy adults have a “latent” or dormant infection of the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), a type of herpes virus. Illness and other stressors can reactivate the infection. Two very small recent studies have suggested reasons to explore the relationship between reactivation of the infection and the severity...
Agricultureagdaily.com

RNA breakthrough creates 50% increase in potato, rice yields

Manipulating RNA can allow plants to yield dramatically more crops, as well as increasing drought tolerance, according to research published in Nature Biotechnology. A group of scientists from the University of Chicago, Peking University, and Guizhou University said that, in initial field tests, adding a gene encoding for a protein called FTO to both rice and potato plants increased their yield by 50 percent. The plants grew significantly larger, produced longer root systems and were better able to tolerate drought stress. Analysis also showed that the plants had increased their rate of photosynthesis.

