Watching a Virus Expand Inside a Bacterium Offers New Perspective on Virus Adaptability

There have been a few newer news articles about yet another Sars-CoV-2 viral variant, labeled Lambda. The name for the virus was derived by the World Health Organization viral experts who chose to “simplify” the confusing Covid viral variants by assigning them Greek alphabet letters as variants arose, rather than the scientific virology delineation. For example in place of B.1.617.2, the variant that first arose in India, and is plaguing the world, they called it Delta. Even if we don’t study Greek and Latin in schools like kids used to, maybe the Greek letters are “simpler.”