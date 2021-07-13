Cancel
Business

Consumer prices jumped 5.4% in the last 12 months

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — Consumer prices continued to climb last month, newly-released data indicates, as the economy begins to bounce back from the pandemic-induced downturn. The consumer price index, the Labor Department’s measure of what consumers pay for everyday goods and services, spiked 5.4% over the last 12 months. In June alone, it jumped 0.9%.

