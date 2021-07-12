Moving beyond refractive error correction
Prepare for the future of contact lenses with innovations on the horizon. Published in April 2021, the British Contact Lens Association Contact Lens Evidence- based Academic Reports deliver a global consensus on contact lens practice and research. The final report focuses on contact lens technologies of the future,1 and, as highlighted by Optometry Times®’ recent conversation with the report’s chair Professor Lyndon Jones, PhD, FCAHS, FCOptom, FAAO, in many cases those developments will move the function of a contact lens beyond simple correction of refractive error.www.optometrytimes.com
