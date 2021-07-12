Under-20 Six Nations: England beat Italy to win Grand Slam

A few days ago, England and Italy faced each other in the finals of the European Soccer Cup. It was a compelling match with a nail-biting end between two teams that exceeded expectations and that promise to have a brilliant future. Italy won in a penalty shootout because in sports—especially in the finals of a tournament—there has to be a winner and a loser. That's why we much prefer arts—and music in particular—where usually everyone wins (or everyone loses... if the music is terrible, but then again... you don't have to listen to that). So here's re-match in which Italy and England go side by side rather than against each other, for a game of Fantasy Jazz Sport matching one British musician, band or project, with one from Italy.