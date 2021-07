HARRISBURG – PA adults returning to the classroom and into the workforce will get some assistance under a proposal from Indiana County Rep. Jim Struzzi. Working with the PA Association for Adult Continuing Education, Struzzi is introducing House Bill 1728 to establish a $12 million dedicated fund to provide grants for eligible adult basic education providers. Struzzi said his bill is directed at fulfilling the needs of those adult learners who are looking to either better themselves or learn a new skill or both. The Recovery Fund for Adult Education would support bridge courses, high school equivalency test scholarships, tuition related expenses, marketing and outreach, and other innovative programming for adult learners. The bill’s creation is also energized by the estimated 1 in 3 Americans who lack the necessary digital skills necessary for the technology field in all forms of work. Under the bill, grant awards would be capped at $500,000 with larger grants possibly available for multi-agency collaborations.