I support Rachel Macha for commissioner in Rehoboth Beach. She possesses the dedication and skills that will serve our community well. She is an impressive candidate who has demonstrated her commitment to Rehoboth Beach through her service on the planning commission, and on the parks and shade tree commission – both of which require making astute assessments and difficult decisions. She has an Ask - Listen - Act approach that assures me she will do her homework before acting on matters, reach out and ask her constituents about their concerns, and truly listen to them before she acts. Rehoboth Beach would do well to have more public servants with an attitude like Rachel Macha.