I had to share one more spectacular retreat designed by CO-LAB. This one is a touch less modern and a tad more bohemian and earthy. Tucked into a lush landscape of Areca Palms, Casa Areca was carefully positioned on a narrow lot to preserve existing trees and palms. Designed as a vacation home, Casa Areca, features 4 en-suite bedrooms on the 1st floor – allowing for an open ground floor plan. The kitchen, dining and living room are spatially integrated and open to the exterior through retractable and or pivoting floor to ceiling glass doors. A wrap-around deck frames the pool and private gardens. Built from CMU blocks and reinforced concrete the walls of the house are finished with white polished cement techniques. Light grey polished cement floors complement the walls to create a soft color pallet to better contrast the bespoke furnishings designed by CO-LAB and built with Yucatan artisans. An abundance of windows carefully oriented to capture prevailing breezes, keep the house cool and fresh throughout the year, creating a peaceful atmosphere optimal for unwinding after a beach day. Architecture + Construction + Interiors + Landscaping: CO-LAB (Photos: Cesar Bejar)