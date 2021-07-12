Check Out These Amazing Pieces Created by Lansing Area Artists [PHOTOS]

I enjoy viewing Arts and Crafts, and yes I even watch the show “Making It” on television. But personally I’m not very skilled in that area, but my wife is. She inspires me with her creativity. And of course her interest influences me, as everywhere we go we’re perusing through craft shops. Whether we’re in Saugatuck, Grand Haven or Grand Ledge, we’re visiting the little shops seeing lots of creativity and new ideas for her to try.