Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Ledge, MI

Check Out These Amazing Pieces Created by Lansing Area Artists [PHOTOS]

By Wally Londo
Posted by 
99.1 WFMK
99.1 WFMK
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I enjoy viewing Arts and Crafts, and yes I even watch the show “Making It” on television. But personally I’m not very skilled in that area, but my wife is. She inspires me with her creativity. And of course her interest influences me, as everywhere we go we’re perusing through craft shops. Whether we’re in Saugatuck, Grand Haven or Grand Ledge, we’re visiting the little shops seeing lots of creativity and new ideas for her to try.

99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Ledge, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Entertainment
City
Saugatuck, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
City
Corunna, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Crafts#Arts And Crafts#Hobbies#Television#Mental Health#Lansing Area Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Design
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
99.1 WFMK

Frankenmuth is a Fabulous Summer Destination in Michigan

Frankenmuth is one of the top travel destinations here in Michigan. It's all about German Heritage, festivals, and their world famous chicken dinners. And let's not forget about delicious German beer to go along with Frankenmuth's chicken dinners. My wife and I have stayed at Bavarian Inn several times in...
Lansing, MIPosted by
99.1 WFMK

The 10 Best Places For Breakfast in The Lansing Area

We’ve always been told growing up, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And I for one have always enjoyed a good breakfast. We’re lucky to have some unique places to enjoy that traditional start of the day meal. We’ve looked hard to find the truly unique places...
Jackson, MIPosted by
99.1 WFMK

Fundraising And Friendly Competition Over BBQ At Jackson’s Pork-a-Palooza

If you love getting together over some good barbecue for a good cause in your community, Jackson's third-annual Pork-a-Palooza on Saturday, July 24th is the place for you. While the competition is definitely part of all the fun that goes down at 308 Brass Rail for Pork-a-Palooza the whole event is to help raise funds for the community theatre company, Center Stage Jackson.
Michigan StatePosted by
99.1 WFMK

The Best Things to Do in Saugatuck, Michigan

I'm always looking for the next best adventure. I may have lived in Michigan for a majority of my life but there's a lot that I haven't seen. I recently asked some of my friends where they enjoy vacationing in our great state and one of them mentioned Saugatuck and how great it is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy