Jackson, MI

Have You Seen These Creepy Billboards Around Mid-Michigan?

By Maitlynn Mossolle
 16 days ago
They are everywhere...and they are watching us? What do these billboards that are very reminiscent of "The Great Gatsby" mean?. The first time I had ever seen one was after my boyfriend asked some friends if they had seen them too. The next day I saw one tucked into the trees on 127. As I head South on that very highway every day, I see it in my rearview mirror and it looks like the trees are watching me...and it gives me the heebie jeebies.

