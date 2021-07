When I began my writing journey in earnest, I penned a partial young adult novel about a young girl who wants to save sea turtles. I’ve always been fascinated by the creatures, and it seemed an appropriate place to start. Still, the story was doomed from the beginning. I agonized my way through 150 pages, hating every minute of it. I had no clue how to write a novel. For that matter, I didn’t know anything about saving documents either, since I lost the manuscript to cyberspace, never to be found again. In retrospect, that wasn’t a bad thing.