Virginia Wallace "Piggie" Herndon, of Fulton, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021. She was born on October 15, 1925, in Callaway County, to the late J. Kent Wallace and the late Mary Belle (Bright) Wallace. On August 26, 1949, Piggie was united in marriage to Tom Herndon. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2012. Piggie attended Fulton High School and William Woods College. She worked at several local government offices including 23 years for the U.S.D.A. Soil Conservation Services. She also served as secretary of the Kingdom of Callaway Supper for over 20 years. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Hillcrest Cemetery with Pastor Bruce Williamson officiating. Memorial donations are suggested to the Sam and Daisy Grabb Animal Shelter, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.