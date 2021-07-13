Local Boy Scouts celebrate 100-year anniversary
The Boy Scouts of America’s Grand Canyon Council is celebrating 100 years of scouting. The organization has been supporting scouts in Arizona since 1921. Three Centennial Celebrations will be held this year and are open to the public. The schedule kicks off Saturday, July 24, with a community picnic at Camp Geronimo. Located north of Payson in the Mogollon Rim on nearly 200 acres of forest and meadows, Camp Geronimo is a special, scenic spot. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. with activities including swimming, shooting and hiking local trails.www.glendalestar.com
