Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Local Boy Scouts celebrate 100-year anniversary

By Glendale Star Staff
Glendale Star
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boy Scouts of America’s Grand Canyon Council is celebrating 100 years of scouting. The organization has been supporting scouts in Arizona since 1921. Three Centennial Celebrations will be held this year and are open to the public. The schedule kicks off Saturday, July 24, with a community picnic at Camp Geronimo. Located north of Payson in the Mogollon Rim on nearly 200 acres of forest and meadows, Camp Geronimo is a special, scenic spot. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. with activities including swimming, shooting and hiking local trails.

www.glendalestar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boy Scouts#Scouts Bsa#Eagle Scouts#Grand Canyon Council#Centennial Celebrations#Scout Executive#Bsa#The Order Of The Arrow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Saint Maries, IDSaint Maries Gazette-Record

Nazarene Church celebrates 100 years

The St. Maries Church of the Nazarene plans to celebrate its 100th year with a special party for the community and its congregation. Pastor Darin Million said the church will have their regular services from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Sunday, July 18, with the celebration to follow. The celebration will...
Williams Bay, WILake Geneva Regional News

Calvary Community Church celebrates 100 years

Glistening fleets of classic cars filled the parking lot at Calvary Community Church on Thursday evening, July 8. An enormous white tent housed seats and a stage, where Christian comedian Brad Stine was set to perform. Laughter and chatter filled the air on day three of Calvary’s Centennial Celebration: Classic Cars & Comedy.
Daily Review & Sunday Review

YMCA: Come celebrate with Scout

TOWANDA – The Bradford County Branch YMCA has hosted several community pool days this summer. On these days the community can come enjoy the YMCA Towanda Borough pool free of charge. This Sunday, will be a Community Pool Day with a twist. Scout Nemeth will be celebrating his ninth birthday...
Googlezip06.com

Camp Hazen YMCA Celebrates 100 Years

Camp Hazen YMCA will celebrate its 100th anniversary with events scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11 this year. But with a new, interactive website, the festivities have already begun. The site, hazenhistory.org, is divided into five different sections, with several opportunities for those associated with the camp,...
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

Eight locals join Boy Scouts’ Order of the Arrow

Seven boys and one assistant scout master from Boy Scout Troop 316 have been elected to join the Order of the Arrow. Landyn (LJ) Lewey, Evan Smith, Carter DeBates, Gavin Wachal, Hunter Miller, William Gehrls, Drew Ingle, and assistant scout master Bryan Lewey were chosen to participate in the Ordeal.
Topeka, KSKSNT

Topeka teen becomes 1st female in local Boy Scout troop to earn ‘Eagle Scout’ honor

TOPEKA (KSNT) – She’s the first girl of her Boy Scouts troop to receive the high honor of Eagle Scout after building a proper flag retirement box for her school. Camryn Clark is a Boy Scout here in Topeka. She’s moved up the ranks pretty fast, the highest rank you can get is an Eagle Scout. In order to get the honor, they are required to come up with a pretty big project. Clark’s idea, giving flags waiting to be retired a proper place to sit as they were dropped off at Washburn Rural High School.
Chautauqua, NYObserver

Blind Association to celebrate 100 years

Chautauqua Blind Association Vision Rehabilitation Services has been serving the visually impaired residents of the Southern Tier for 100 years. The communities of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties are invited to celebrate this milestone with the board of directors, staff and friends of CBA at the beautiful Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in Celoron on Wednesday, July 28, at 6 p.m.
Blue Springs Examiner

Letters from local Scouts

The Scouts of BSA Troop 347 have written letters as part of their work on a merit badge. Independence needs more and better basketball courts. Independence has some very nice parks, trails, tennis courts and baseball fields. The one thing that it does not have enough of is basketball courts. The few basketball courts that Independence has need some upgrades.
Nutley, NJessexnewsdaily.com

Local Boy Scout is collecting luggage for children exiting foster care

BLOOMFIELD / NUTLEY, NJ — Matthew Furlong needs suitcases. The Scout in Bloomfield’s Troop 22 is working on his Eagle Scout project and is collecting luggage for children in the foster care system to carry their belongings in. The idea was inspired by Furlong’s visits to courthouses as a child, when his mother, a prosecutor, would take him to work with her.
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

Local Boy Scout creates little libraries for Eagle Scout project

JACKSON, Wyo. — Local Boy Scout, Carter Selleck, 14, has created two little libraries filled with free books for his Eagle Scout project. Selleck is a member of Boy Scout Troop 67. He said he was inspired to create the little libraries because of his past experiences at the Teton Literacy Center.
Riverton, WYcounty10.com

#WyoStrong: Local chapter of international women’s organization celebrates 100 years

#WyoStrong stories, brought to you by Wyoming Community Bank, highlight Wyoming perseverance, ingenuity, creativity and resilience. (Riverton, WY) – This month, the sisters of Riverton’s Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Chapter H will sing “Happy Birthday,” eat cake, drink wine, and share a century’s worth of highlights as they celebrate their 100th birthday.
Liberty, MOmycouriertribune.com

Boy Scout troops from Liberty, Gladstone celebrate PPE distribution

Last month, the efforts of Liberty Boy Scout Troop 320 and Gladstone Boy Scout Troop 180 were recognized by U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, Clay County Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte, Liberty Mayor Lyndell Brenton and others. The large group of scouts received an emergency preparedness merit badge for their efforts. Since...
Carbondale, ILwsiu.org

Carbondale Lions Club Celebrates 100 Years

WSIU's Kevin Boucher talks with Amanda Perryman, the President of the Carbondale Lions Club, about their 100th anniversary. Born in Newport, Rhode Island to a military family, Kevin Boucher traveled the country and the world at a young age before his family settled in Murphysboro, Illinois in 1976. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Radio-Television at Southern Illinois University (SIU) in Carbondale and worked in commercial radio before becoming the Traffic Manager at WSIU Public Television. Boucher has since earned a Master's degree in Professional Media & Media Management Studies from SIU's College of Mass Communication & Media Arts. He is an outdoor enthusiast who enjoys gardening and exploring the flora and fauna of the Shawnee National Forest and other beautiful natural areas across southern Illinois. Kevin is embarking on a new path with WSIU as the Community Engagement Producer for WSIU Radio. Look for Kevin's work on air and on line.
Family Relationshipsbeaconjournal.com

Harold Horvath celebrates 100 years of family and change

Harold Horvath doesn't have strong insights into what it takes to live 100 years. He's being asked that question a lot these days. He takes it with good humor. "I don't know. I have no idea," he said. Horvath, a long-retired Goodyear employee and local union official, turned 100 on...
TravelWJFW-TV

Celebrating 100 Years of Parks Service

Local News Published 07/25/2021 8:09AM, Last Updated 07/25/2021 8:19AM. Marathon County - The Marathon County Historical Society is celebrating 100 years of the Marathon County Park System with a new exhibit, titled "Preserved for Generations.' Historians in Marathon County are excited to share 100 years of stories from the park systems past. Archivist Ben Clark said of the exhibit, "This is a great opportunity to pull that history out and go through it."
Dallas News

DeSoto boy scout reaches out to local police through service project

Noah Bordeaux is out to break down barriers with his Eagle Scout project. “One of the main issues in America right now is that people are afraid to have conversations with others and talk about different ideas with one another. So I think better relationships is what service can do for others,” Bordeaux said during a phone interview.
High Plains Journal

Barber County Fair to celebrate 100 years

Pake McNally remembers showing livestock at the 75th Barber County Fair. At the time he thought the 100th event was so far away. “Now we're here, and we're doing it,” McNally said. He’s the current Barber County Fair board president, and excited to see what the 100th county fair has to show. The 2021 event is scheduled for July 22 to 25 in Hardtner, Kansas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy