Fannie Rachel Wood ‘Suze’ Brown
Fannie Rachel Wood ‘Suze’ Brown died peacefully at the age of 108 on June 12, 2021 in Newtown Square, Pa. She was pre-deceased in 2013 by Rodney G. Brown, her husband of 72 years. Suze was the legendary matriarch of our extensive family: beloved mother of Garrett, Margaret and Sheldon and in-laws, Carl, Ellen, Sandie, Jude and Karen; adored Nana of Jonathan, Janet, Sarah, Jamison, Rachel, Garrett and Jessica and ‘Nana B’ to great-grands, Jasmine, Savanna, Marley, Cole, Dylan, Griffin, Ruby, Charlotte, Carson and Wyatt.www.sungazette.com
