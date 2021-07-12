CBBC HQ - I Almost Never wrote a song

Spoilers for Never Have I Ever season 2 ahead. Perhaps it would be best if Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) had a little impulse control, but goodness, is it fun to watch the fallout from her choices! Never Have I Ever's second season, now streaming on Netflix, opens with the main character's mother, Nalini, catching her daughter kissing Ben (Jaren Lewison), Devi's rival-turned-crush. So it comes as a bit of a shock when Devi goes home and finds Paxton (Darren Barnet), her other crush, waiting for her. Paxton's always been a bit wishy-washy about his feelings; could he possibly have changed his ways? Knowing that her family is moving to India soon, Devi decides she'll play a little game with the boys before jumping ship. She'll date them both, secretly and separately! By the time either of them finds out, she'll be bound for another continent.